POTOMAC — Denley Heller hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning as the Armstrong-Potomac softball team beat Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 7-6 on Monday.
Heller had three RBI and had 10 strikeouts to get the win on the mound for the Trojans, while Emma Holden had two RBIs, Ellie Cooper had one RBI and Brynn Spenser had two hits.
Alexis Jaskula had 13 strikeouts in the loss for the Blue Devils, while Kamdyn Harris had two hits and a RBI, Mikayla Cox and Jacey Wendell each had one RBI and Ella Myers had three hits.
Westville 3, Geo-RF 0
WESTVILLE — Abby Sabalaskey had 17 strikeouts on the mound and gave up only one hit as the Tigers got past the Buffaloes.
Sabalaskey also had two doubles with an RBI for Westville, while Desi Darnell had a solo home run.
Watseka 8, Oakwood 5
WATSEKA — The Comets had 16 hits, but could not get the win against the Warriors.
Bella Bradford had three hits with a RBI for Oakwood, while Samantha Dunavan and Karsen Rupp each had two hits and a RBI, Audrey Schnaus had three hits and Rylan Manning and Savannah Nevitt each had two hits.
Oakwood was coming off a 16-15 loss to Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Saturday. Olivia Fegett had three hits and three RBIs, while Rupp had two hits and three RBIs, Nevitt and Bradford each had three hits and two RBIs, Alania Rothwell and Gracie Enos each had two hits and two RBIs and Rylee Wright had one RBI.
Salt Fork 11, Hoopeston Area 1
HOOPESTON — The Storm made quick work against the Cornjerkers in five innings.
Rozlyn Maring had three RBIs for Salt Fork, while Brynlee Keeran had two RBIs, Macie Russell had a solo home run, Bri Filicsky had a RBI and Kendyl Hurt and Karlie Cain each had two hits.
Brylie Cox had the lone RBI for Hoopeston Area.
Salt Fork was coming off a tough doubleheader against LeRoy on Saturday, losing 4-1 in the first game and 6-5 in the second. Kendyl Hurt had two hits and a RBI in the first game and had three hits in the second game, while Brynlee Keeran had three hits and three RBIs and Hadley Pierce had two RBIs in the second game.
PREP BASEBALL
BHRA 8, A-P 1
ARMSTRONG — The Blue Devils scored two runs each in the fifth and sixth and four in the seventh to end up winning 8-1 on Monday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Karson Stevenson had 12 strikeouts and gave up only four hits on the mound for the Blue Devils, while Chaz Dubois had three hits with five RBIs, Owen Miller had two hits and one RBI and Amani Stanford and Tuff Elson each had one RBI.
Gavin Parkerson had 10 strikeouts in five innings for the Trojans and had an RBI double.
The Blue Devils were coming off a split against Maroa-Forsyth on Saturday. BHRA lost the first game 10-5 as Miller had two RBIs and Elson had two hits and a RBI. In the second game, Caden Keleminic had three RBIs as the Blue Devils won 7-4. Jordan Johnson had two hits and two RBIs and Ethan Hall had two hits and a RBI.
Westville 11, Geo-RF/Chrisman 4
WESTVILLE — The Tigers scored at least one run in every inning but the second as they beat the Buffaloes.
Kamden Maddox had two hits and two RBIs for Westville, while Bryce Burnett and Gage Lange each had two RBIs, Drew Wichtowski had two hits and a RBI and Zach Russell had one RBI.
Kaden Mingee had two hits and two RBIs for Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, while Cale Steinbaugh had two hits and a home run and Brayden Nale had a RBI.
Hoopeston Area 8, Salt Fork 2
HOOPESTON — Derek Drayer had 10 strikeouts on the mound as the Cornjerkers beat the Storm.
Keygan Field had two RBIs for Hoopeston Area, while Ben Brown had a solo home run, Ryker Small had two hits and Nick Hofer had two hits and three stolen bases.
Oakwood 16, Watseka 1
WATSEKA — The Comets had 16 hits as they scored 12 runs in the fifth to take down the Warriors.
Josh Young had two hits with a home run and three RBIs for Oakwood, while Griffin Trees had three hits and four RBIs, Brody Taflinger had two hits and two RBIs, Grant Powell had two RBIs Josh Ruch had three hits and a RBI and Noah Phillips had one RBI.
Travis Tiernan had 11 strikeouts and gave up only one hit for the Comets, who will face Milford on Friday.
South Vermillion 12, Fountain Central 2
CLINTON, Ind. — The Mustangs scored the first run of the game, but South Vermillion scored most of the rest of the runs in a five-inning win.
Luke Foxworthy and Zach Guerin each had one RBI for Fountain Central, who will host South Vermillion today.
Seeger 4, Southmont 4
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Patriots scored three runs in the first inning, but had to settle for a tie against Southmont.
Christian Holland had two RBIs for Seeger, while Caleb Edwards had a RBI and Peyton Reynolds had two hits.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Fountain Central 4, Covington 1
COVINGTON, Ind. — Lillie Fishero, Haley Webb and Angela Gonzalez each won in singles as the Mustangs beat the Trojans in the season opener for both teams.
The doubles team of Marylee Muniz and Hannah Prickett also won for Fountain Central, while the doubles team of Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor won for Covington.
The Mustangs will face Parke Heritage today while Covington will face Seeger on Thursday.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Cook signs with Illinois
CHAMPAIGN — New Illinois coach Shauna Green was able to add a player from her time at Dayton to the Illini.
Makira Cook became the first signee for Green at Illinois after two years with the Flyers, where she was the Atlantic 10 Most Improved Player and second-team All Atlantic-10 this past season with a team-leading 14.8 points per game and second in assists (2.9) and steals (1.2).
SPHL HOCKEY
Peoria 7, Vermilion County 1
DANVILLE — The Bobcats' season ended on Saturday against the Rivermen at the David S. Palmer Arena.
Brett Radford scored the lone goal for Vermilion County and it was assisted by Ben Boukal and Troy Murray.
Mac Berglove had 21 saves in goal for the Bobcats, who end their inaugural season at 5-46 with five overtime losses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.