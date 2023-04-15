DANVILLE — Georgetown-Ridge Farm pitcher Ryley Heck made the most of an interesting situation on Friday.
Heck picked up a no-hitter against Schlarman Academy, who is coached by his father, Jonathan Heck as the Buffaloes won 11-0.
Ryley Heck had four strikeouts on the mound and a RBI at the plate, while Cameron Steinbaugh had a double, a triple and five RBIs, Zach Roach had a double with an RBI and Owen Clark had an RBI and scored three runs.
Miles Crosby took the loss for the Hilltoppers, who will play Salt Fork on Monday.
The Buffaloes will travel to Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Monday.
Westville 7, BHRA 2
WESTVILLE — The Tigers started the offense strong and held on to beat the Blue Devils.
Ethan McMasters had four hits and four RBIs for Westville, while Landon Haurez had an RBI.
Chaz Dubois had two hits, while Enrique Rangel had the lone RBI for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, who was coming off a 14-2 win over Hoopeston Area.
Owen Miller had two hits and four RBIs for the Blue Devils in that game, while Chaz Dubois and Enrique Rangel each had two hits and two RBIs, Tuff Elson, Amani Stanford and Ethan Dubois each had two hits and one RBI and Karson Stevenson and Dane Dillion each had one RBI.
Oakwood 8, Milford 5
MILFORD — The Comets were able to get the win on the road against the Bearcats.
Brody Marcinko had a double and three RBIs, while Matthew Miller had two RBIs, Dalton Hobick had two hits and Grant Powell and Josh Ruch each had one RBI.
Beau Wright had two hits and two RBIs for Milford, while RJ Mann had two hits and Payton Harwood had one RBI.
Southmont 17, Fountain Central 6
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Mustangs took an early 4-0 lead, but lost the lead and the game in five innings to the Mounties.
Brayden Prickett had three hits for Fountain Central, while Owen Acton, Luke Foxworthy and Lukas Miller each had one RBI.
The Mustangs will play North Vermillion today in a doubleheader.
Hoopeston Area 7, Iroquois West 2
HOOPESTON — Mason Rush pitched a complete game as the Cornjerkers beat the Raiders at home.
Keygan Field had two hits and two RBIs for Hoopeston Area, while Grant Morgan had two RBIs and three stolen bases and Zach Huchel had one RBI.
Seeger 5, Rossville 1
ROSSVILLE, Ind. — The Seeger baseball team had 11 hits as the Patriots beat Rossville 5-1 on Thursday.
Chris Moody had three hits and three RBIs for the Patriots, while Christian Holland had two hits and one RBI and Noah Stephen had eight strikeouts and gave up only four hits on the mound.
The Patriots will play Riverton Parke on Saturday.
PREP SOFTBALL
Salt Fork 17, Watseka 2
WATSEKA — The Storm had 16 hits as they beat the Warriors in five innings.
Wining pitcher Kendyl Hurt had four hits with three home runs and five RBIs for Salt Fork, while Kenzie Childs had three hits and four RBIs, Ava Ringstrom had three hits and two RBIs, Alexa Jamison had two hits and three RBIs, Kailey Frischkorn and Karlie Cain each had one RBI and Karlee McGee had two hits.
Hoopeston Area 9, Iroquois West 4
HOOPESTON — Jersey Cundiff had six strikeouts on the mound and three RBIs at the plate as the Cornjerkers beat the Raiders.
Aubreyana Inman, Tobi West and Macy Warner each had one RBI for Hoopeston Area, who was coming off a 10-8 loss to Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Thursday.
Ella Myers and Raeghan Dickison each had two hits and three RBIs for the Blue Devils, while Mayzee Myers had two hits and two RBIs, Ava Acton had two hits and a RBI and Natalie Clapp had two hits.
Alexa Bailey had two hits and two RBIs for the Cornjerkers, while West had two RBIs, Macy Warner had two hits and a RBI, Riley Miller and Cundiff each had one RBI and Melina Vogel had two hits.
Geo-RF 15, Schlarman 13
GEORGETOWN — The Buffaloes scored seven runs in the sixth and was able to beat the Hilltoppers.
J'Lynn Waltz had three hits and two RBIs for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Peyton McComas, Sophia Loucks and Kiley Knight each had two hits and two RBIs and Jordan Silvey had two hits and one RBI.
Deana Linares had three hits and four RBIs for SChlarman Academy.
Westville 1, Villa Grove 0
VILLA GROVE — The Westville softball team had all the hits but no runs after eight innings against Villa Grove on Thursday.
But winning pitcher Abby Sabalaskey got the game-winning RBI with a triple in the ninth inning as the Tigers won 1-0.
Sabalaskey gave up no hits and had 19 strikeouts for Westville, while Mia Lane had three hints and scored the winning run, and Lilly Kiesel and Izzy Silva each had two hits.
Faith Christian 9, Fountain Central 7
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Kyra Kiger hit her first home run n her career, but the Mustangs lost on the road.
Zoe Foxworthy-DeJournett had two hits and four stolen bases for the Mustangs, who were coming off a 16-14 win over Southmont on Thursday.
Kacey Kirpatrick and Zoe Foxworthy-DeJournett each had a home run for the Mustangs, while Sami Krout had two doubles with three runs scored, Kirkpatrick and Kearney Foxworthy-DeJournett each had three hits and Kyra Kiger, Katie Brown and Zoe Foxworthy-DeJournett each had two hits.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Richwoods 9, Danville 1
DANVILLE — The Danville girls soccer team lost to Peoria Richwoods 9-1 on Thursday in Big 12 Conference play.
Josie Hotsinpiller scored on an assist from Ava Towne for the Lady Vikings, who will face Monticello today.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Seeger 3, Covington 2
COVINGTON, Ind. — With wins in the singles matches, the Seeger girls tennis team got past Covington 3-2 on Thursday.
Addison Strader, Chase Lemming and Kaylee Brown each won in singles for the Patriots, while Covington's teams of Addison Streuer and Lilly Hacquet and Trinity Cope and Isabell Lynch won in doubles.
The Patriots are 2-1 and 2-0 in the Wabash River Conference and will face Benton Central on Monday, while the Trojans are 2-2 and 2-1 in the WRC and will host the Covington Invitational today.
MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
DACC seventh after first round
SPRINGFIELD — Grady Lancaster was tied for eighth as the Jaguars are tied for seventh at the Illinois College Blueboy Invite.
Caleb Lavender has a 72 for Danville Area Community College, while Rocco Page had 78, Luke Mettemeyer had an 80 and Cameron Bergman had a 81.
The Jaguars will finish the tournament today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.