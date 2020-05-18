DANVILLE — The first-ever Harrison Park Match Play Championship will begin the week of June 1st at the Danville golf course.
The format of the tournament will be nine-hole matches with 90 percent of handicap taken from individuals preferred set of tees, but only those 65 and over can play from the gold tees.
The field will be set with a blind draw and each individual golfer’s handicap will be used. Therefore, all participants must be a member of a MGA and CDGA for an established handicap.
Cost is $25 per play, plus weekly green fees and cart fees if not a member of Harrison Park. The Cost of a MGA and CDGA established handicap is $35. Payouts will be determined by participants. The field will be limited to 32 or 64 players depending on sign-ups.
A bracket will be posted weekly. It will include the previous week’s results and the current matches. Each group will have one week from Monday to Sunday to complete their nine-hole match. In the event that a match is not played, a drawing will be held to see who advances.
Each match will go out as a twosome and will be required to follow all current rules and restrictions.
For information, contact the Harrison Park Golf Course at 431-2266.
Ji headlines Illini awards
CHAMPAIGN — Four members of the Illinois Fighting Illini men’s golf team were recognized on Monday by the Big Ten as the conference announced its postseason awards for the shortened season.
Jerry Ji was voted Big Ten Freshman of the Year as well as earning second-team all-conference honors.
Earning first-team honors was senior Michael Feagles, while senior Giovanni Tadiotto was also a member of the second team along with Ji. Illinois had a league-high three selections.
“Congratulations to Michael, Giovanni, and Jerry on earning All-Big Ten Conference honors, and congratulations to Jerry for earning the Big Ten Freshman of the Year,” said head coach Mike Small, a native of Danville. “It’s great to see their hard work and dedication being recognized, and I am looking forward to their growth and development continuing into next season.”
Adrien Dumont de Chassart, a sophomore, was also recognized with the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.
