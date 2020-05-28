DANVILLE — The first-ever Harrison Park Match Play Championship will begin the week of June 1st at the Danville golf course.
The format of the tournament will be nine-hole matches with 90 percent of handicap taken from individuals preferred set of tees, but only those 65 and over can play from the gold tees.
The field will be set with a blind draw and each individual golfer’s handicap will be used. Therefore, all participants must be a member of a MGA and CDGA for an established handicap.
Cost is $25 per play, plus weekly green fees and cart fees if not a member of Harrison Park. The Cost of a MGA and CDGA established handicap is $35. Payouts will be determined by participants. The field will be limited to 32 or 64 players depending on sign-ups.
A bracket will be posted weekly. It will include the previous week’s results and the current matches. Each group will have one week from Monday to Sunday to complete their nine-hole match. In the event that a match is not played, a drawing will be held to see who advances.
Each match will go out as a twosome and will be required to follow all current rules and restrictions.
For information, contact the Harrison Park Golf Course at 431-2266.
Feliz, Biondi receive awards
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois men’s basketball player Andres Feliz and gymnast Nicole Biondi were named recepients for the Big Ten Outstanding Sportsmanship Award.
The award is given to two athletes from each Big Ten school who displayed positive sportsmanship throughout the year.
One member of each varsity sports team on every campus was chosen by his or her institution as a Sportsmanship Award honoree, and two Outstanding Sportsmanship Award winners were then selected from each institution. All of the Sportsmanship Award winners have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior. In addition, these honorees must be in good academic standing and must have demonstrated good citizenship outside of the sports-competition setting.
For Purdue, cross-county runner Jaret Carpenter and women’ soccer player Maddy Duncan won and football player Nick Westbook and women’s basketball player Brenna Wise won for Indiana.
