CHAMPAIGN — University of Illinois offensive lineman Kendrick Green did something no Illini OL has done in over 10 years on Wednesday.
Green was named to the USA Today All-America Second Team, becoming the first OL since Jon Asamoah since 2009 to make an All-America team.
Green was also named to the Big Ten first team on Tuesday and was the third-highest rated guard in the country this season. He has started 33 straight games and even played three games at center when Doug Kramer was sidelines
Also, teammate Owen Carney Jr. was named to the All-Big Ten second team. Carney had five sacks, which was third in the Big Ten, along with three sacks in a game. He also had 28 tackles with seven of them for a loss.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Covington 41, Western Boone 31
KENTLAND, Ind. — After a tough loss on Saturday, the Trojans rebounded big on Tuesday with a win over the Stars.
Logan Pinkerton led the Trojans with 23 points, six rebounds and four steals, while Savion Waddell had nine points, Alan Karrfalt had five points with three steals and Duncan Keller had four points.
The Trojans are 2-2 and will play in the Bi-County Tournament next week.
Fountain Central 67, Clinton Central 50
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — With a 25-11 third quarter, the Mustangs blasted past Clinton Central on Tuesday.
Freshman Will Harmon led all scorers with 17 points for the Mustangs, while Mason Larkin had 12 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double in three games and Carson Eberly added 13 points.
The Mustangs will next play in the Bi-County Tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.