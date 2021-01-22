ROCHESTER, Mich. — Two former Schlarman Academy alums reunited as their teams faced each other on Friday.
Oakland, with Sydney Gouard, was able to beat Sierra Bell and IPFW 58-49 in Horizon League action.
Gouard had 10 points for the Golden Grizzlies, while Kahlaijah Dean led the team with 14 points and 12 rebounds and Chloe Guingrich added 11.
Bell led the Mastodons with 13 points and nine rebounds and added three assists and two steals.
Both teams will face each other again today.
Milwaukee 74, IUPUI 66
INDIANAPOLIS — Fountain Central alum Macee Williams had six points and nine rebounds but the Jaguars lost in their first game after two weeks of inaction from COVID.
Rachel McLimore had 20 points for IUPUI, who is 8-2 and 6-1 in the Horizon League and will play Milwaukee again today.
Notre Dame 65, Virginia Tech 60
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Schlarman alum Anaya Peoples had 11 points with five rebounds as the Irish won their third in a row on Thursday.
Destinee Walker had 16 points to lead Notre Dame, who are 8-5 and 6-3 in the ACC and will face North Carolina on Sunday.
Murray St. 67, Jacksonville St. 60
MURRAY, Ky. — Oakwood alum Katelyn Young had 13 points with 16 rebounds as the Racers won in OVC action on Thursday.
Macey Turley had 26 points for Murray State, who is 7-6 and 4-4 in the OVC.
SIUE 71, Tennessee State 52
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Danville native Mikala Hall had two rebounds as the Cougars won on the road in OVC action.
Masyn McWilliams had 15 points to lead SIUE, who is 5-8 overall and 2-6 in the OVC.
MEN's COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Colorado State 84, Utah State 76
LOGAN, Utah — Danville native Kendle Moore had 16 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals as the Rams beat Utah State in Mountain West action on Thursday.
Isaiah Stevens had 18 points to lead Colorado State, who is 11-3 and 8-2 in the Mountain West.
