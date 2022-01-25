GEORGETOWN — The Lady Buffaloes are getting good at snapping long losing streaks.
Earlier this season, Georgetown-Ridge Farm snapped a 163-game winless streak with a 46-37 triumph over Donovan.
On Monday night, the Lady Buffaloes ended their 94-game losing streak in the Vermilion Valley Conference with a 42-15 victory over the Chrisman Cardinals.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s last win in the VVC was a 40-39 triumph over the Salt Fork Storm on Feb. 1, 2014.
Sophomore Kendall Roberts scored a game-high 19 for the Buffaloes, which improves to 6-12 overall this season, while sophomore Sydney Spesard chipped in with 12.
Kendl Lemmon was the leading scorer for the Cardinals with six.
Cissna Park 49, Oakwood 44
CISSNA PARK — Addie Wright had 22 points, but the Comets could not do enough to beat Cissna Park on Monday.
Karsen Rupp had eight points for Oakwood, while Ashlynn Pinnick had six and Jaydah Arrowsmith added five points.
North Vermillion 55,
North Central 47
INDIANAPOLIS — Olivia Pearman had 16 points as the Falcons won on the road on Saturday.
Ava Martin had 15 points for North Vermillion, while Callie Naylor had 14 and Olivia Pearman added eight.
Smith gets Summit award
DENVER — Danville native and University of Denver freshman Tevin Smith was recognized for his college career week on Monday as he was named the Summit League Player of the Week.
Smith picked up the first double-double of hais career in a 63-53 win over Kansas City last week, breaking a 42-game road losing streak for the Pioneers and he followed that up on Sunday with 18 points and two assists as Denver beat Omaha 94-63.
The Pioneers are 8-14 overall and 4-5 in the Summit League and will face Kansas City again on Thursday.
John Wood 62, DACC 51
DANVILLE — The Jaguars were down 28-18 at halftime and could not recover as they lost to the Trailblazers on Saturday.
Day’Len Davis-Williams had 14 points with seven rebounds for Danville Area Community College, while Drew Reifsteck had 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Kendall had nine and Xavier Evans and Donell Carter each had six.
Colorado State 73, Air Force 53
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Danville native Kendle Moore had nine points and four rebounds as the Rams rolled over Air Force on Saturday.
Colorado State are 15-1 overall and 5-1 in the Mountain West and will face Nevada today.
Murray State 84, SIUE 82
EDWARDSVILLE — Oakwood native Katelyn Young had 20 points and 10 rebounds as the Racers beat the Cougars on Monday.
Young also had 16 points and five rebounds in a 65-49 win over UT-Martin on Saturday for Murray State, who
Danville native Mikala Hall had an assist for SIUE and had five points and four rebounds in a 77-52 win over Morehead State on Saturday.
Murray State will play Morehead State on Saturday, while SIUE will face Tennessee State on Thursday.
Notre Dame 77, Pittsburgh 63
PITTSBURGH — Schlarman Academy grad Anaya Peoples had four rebounds and a assist as the Irish beat the Panthers on Sunday.
Notre Dame is 14-4 overall and 5-2 in the ACC and will face Syracuse on Thursday.
Mercer 67, Wofford 53
MACON, Ga. — Danville native Erin Houpt had seven points, two assists and two steals as the Bears won at home on Saturday.
Mercer is 12-6 overall and 5-1 in the Southern Conference and will face Samford on Saturday.
Oakland 66, Detroit Mercy 62
DETROIT — Schlarman grad Sydney Gouard had five points with three rebounds and three steals as the Golden Grizzlies beat the Titans on Saturday.
Oakland is 9-8 and 7-3 in the Horizon League and will face Robert Morris on Friday.
Dayton 52, Fordham 48
DAYTON — Schlarman grad Capria Brown had two rebounds as the Flyers won at home on Sunday.
Dayton is 14-3 and 5-0 in the Atlantic 10 and will face Richmond on Wednesday.
Massachusetts 68, Geo. Washington 41
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Schlarman grad Sierra Bell played two minutes as the Colonials lost at home on Saturday.
George Washington is 7-10 and 0-4 in the Atlantic 10 and will face Davidson on Wednesday.
Mustangs win WRC boys title
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central boys swim team won the Wabash River Conference boys swim title on Saturday.
Noah Fruits won the 200 individual medley ( 2 minutes, 19.08 seconds) and 100 butterfly (58.87) while Chase Witsman won the 50 (22.65) and 100 (51.11) freestyle for Fountain Central, while Riley Nelson won the 500 freestyle (5:34.02). Seeger was fourth with Max Hedgecock winning in diving (290.95).
In the girls meet, South Vermillion won while Seeger was second and Fountain Central was third.
Mary Rice won the 200 IM (2:40.33) and 100 breaststroke (1:18.17) for Fountain Central, while Avah Watson won the 50 (26.92) and 100 (58.29) for the Patriots with Molly Baroff winning in diving (315.05).
Danville eighth at Big 12 Meet
PEORIA — While the Vikings took eighth, they did have some strong finishes.
Demarion Forman took second at t 195 pounds for Danville, while Phil Shaw took second at 182, Dalton Brown was second at 170 and Marquan Shaw had fourth at 120.
