GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman football team's opener will have to wait for a week.
The Buffaloes, who was supposed to start the season Saturday against Watseka, cancelled the game with the Warriors on Thursday.
"We have currently 21 eligible kids, but with quarantines, it put is in a number that wasn't going to be manageable because most of the players are freshmen and they were not ready for varsity football," Georgetown-Ridge Farm principal and athletics director Kevin Thomas said. "It was a tough decision, because we wanted to show people that we are there and ready to play a full season, but the quarantine was unexpected."
The Buffaloes officially forfeit the game, but Thomas said that with players coming back from quarantine and new players coming up to speed, that this will be the only time this happens.
"The positive side of things is that more kids have went out for the team since school started but they haven't got their minimum number of practices in," Thomas said. "We fully expect to play the rest of the season because we will have kids coming off of quarantine and become eligible after getting their minimum practices in.
"We are hoping that it is just Week one, you can't control quarantines in the pandemic, but we do know that we are looking at our numbers increasing and our players for Chrisman are giving us good numbers and I think we are headed in the right direction."
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Hoopeston Area 4, GRF/Westville 0
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area soccer team won their first home match of the season with a 4-0 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville on Thursday.
Talen Gredy had two goals for the Cornjerkers, while Isaias Diaz had a goal and an assist and Ben Brown had a goal.
Owen Root had eight saves for Hoopeston Area, who has not given up a goal in its first two games and will face Rantoul on the road on Saturday.
Oakwood/SF 11, Watseka 3
WATSEKA — The Oakwood/Salt Fork soccer team had 26 shots on goal and made the most of a lot of them against Watseka on Thursday.
The Comets beat the Warriors 11-3 after Oakwood/SF took a 8-1 halftime lead.
Grant Powell had three goals and four assists for Oakwood/SF, while Brody Taflinger had two goals, Macen Phillips had a goal and an assist, Saul Carrillo, Joe Lashuay, Ty Smoot, Dylan Diaz and Tucker Pesek each had a goal and Reef Pacot had three assists.
Pacot had four saves in goal and Josh Ruch had one save for the Comets, who are 2-1.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Fountain Central 2, Schlarman 0
DANVILLE — The Fountain Central girls volleyball team went across state lines to face Schlarman Academy on Thursday and would get a 25-15, 25-15 win.
Larissa Bowers had eight kills for the Mustangs, while Chloe Goila had 10 kills, six digs and a ace, Jerzi Hershberger had 15 digs and three aces, Lillie Fishero had 21 assists and Hayleigh Elkins had 11 digs.
Salt Fork 2, Heritage 1
CATLIN — The Salt Fork volleyball team was able to rally to beat Heritage in three games on Thursday.
The Storm lost the first game 25-21, but would win the next two games 25-18, 25-18 to get the win.
Macie Russell had four kills and four blocks for Salt Fork.
St. Joe-Ogden 2, BHRA 1
BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin volleyball team took St. Joseph-Ogden to three sets, but lost 25-14, 18-25, 25-13 on Thursday.
Sophia Rome had seven kills for the Blue Devils, while Ravyn Davis had nine blocks, Aubrey Peters had seven assists and seven digs, Ella McFarland had six assists and Macy Danner had nine digs.
Hoopeston Area 3, Attica 1
ATTICA, Ind. — Bre Crose had 13 kills as the Cornjerkers beat the Red Ramblers 25-19, 23-25, 25-16, 25-22 on Thursday.
Kaitlynn Lange had eight aces for Hoopeston Area, who will play in the Blue Ridge Invitational today.
Crawfordsville 3, Seeger 0
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team could not take advantage of home court Thursday as they lost to Crawfordsville 25-16, 25-6, 25-10.
Riley Shrader had six kills and nine digs for Seeger, while Paige Laffoon had four kills, Sophia Ashby had 13 assists, three kills and six digs and Addie Shrader added 10 digs.
