DANVILLE — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball team found a way to defeat Danville 25-17, 21-25, 25-23 on Monday.
Gentry Howard had seven kills for the Buffaloes, while Trinity Collins and Eva Ford each had six kills, Makaelyn Lagacy had 21 assists and three aces, Maddie Roach had three aces and J’Lynn Waltz had two aces.
On Saturday, the Buffaloes beat Cissna Park 18-25, 25-20, 25-20. Howard had six kills and 14 digs, Lagacy had 18 assists and five aces, Ford and Collins each had five kills and three aces and Roach had four kills and nine digs.
BHRA 2, Westville 1
WESTVILLE — Makenzie Kantout had eight kills, but the Tigers lost 19-25, 25-21, 25-23 to the Blue Devils.
Halle Douglas had 12 digs for Westville.
Mount Zion 16, Danville 1
DANVILLE — The Vikings could not get untracked as they lost to Mount Zion on Saturday.
Kody Meeker and Cameron Feuerborn each had a hit for Danville, who will travel to Paris on Wednesday.
St. Joseph-Ogden 7, Oakwood 1
OAKWOOD — The Comets only got four hits as they lost to the Spartans.
Dalton Hobick, Matthew Miller, Grant Powell and Isaiah Ruch each had a hit for Oakwood, who will play Hutsonville on Saturday.
St. Thomas More 6, Hoopeston Area 4
CHAMPAIGN — The Cornjerkers started the season with a close loss to the Sabers.
Mason Rush had two RBIs for Hoopeston Area, while Derek Drayer had an RBI.
The Cornjerkers will play at Lexington on Saturday.
N. Montgomery 9, Seeger 5
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Patriots had a 2-0 lead after the second inning, but North Montgomery scored four runs in the top of the third and would go on from there.
Cade Walker had a home run and two RBIs for Seeger, while Nathan Smith, Dew Holland and Luke Pluimer each had one RBI.
The Patriots were coming off a sweep of Riverton Parke in a doubleheader on Saturday.
In the first game, Nick Turner had 14 strikeouts on the mound and gave up only two hits as Seeger won 5-0. Jace Ware and Walker each had a home run and had two RBIs, while Khal Stephen had a home run.
In the second game, the Patriots won 10-0 in five innings. Stephen had the win on the mound with eight strikeouts and had one RBI. Turner and Jameson Sprague each had two hits and two RBIs, while Walker and Caleb Edwards each added a RBI.
Fountain Central sweeps N. Vermillion CAYUGA, Ind. — The Mustangs took 14-1 and 11-1 victories over the Falcons on Saturday.
AJ Hall and Brayden Prickett each had two RBIs for Fountain Central in the first game, while Luke Foxworthy, CJ Yager, Colton Robinson and Cole Garbison each had one RBI. Lukas Miller had 12 strikeouts on the mound for four innings, while Owen Acton had three strikeouts in his inning of work.
In the second game, Hall, Prickett and Robinson each had two RBIs, while Yager, Luke Foxworthy, Kyle Slinker and Nicholas Swenson each had one RBI.
Jerome White had an RBI in the first game for North Vermillion, while Aidan Hinchee got an RBI in the second game.
Fountain Central 17, Indiana Deaf 4
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Mustangs scored 12 runs in the second inning as they were able to beat the Indiana School for the Deaf in five innings.
Kacey Kirkpatrick and Kendal Rahm each had two hits and two RBIs for Fountain Central, while Marley Massey and Maddie Medley each had two hits and a RBI, Kendra Earlywine had two RBIs and Jerzi Hershberger-Simmons had two hits.
The Mustangs were coming off a split with North Vermillion on Saturday. The Falcons won the first game 13-3, but the Mustangs rebounded to win the second game 10-9.
In the first game, McKenzie Crowder had three RBIs for North Vermillion, while Ava Martin had two hits and two RBIs, and Emily Fitzwater, Jenna Bailey and Tera Thompson each had one RBI.
Rahm had two RBIs for Fountain Central.
In the second game, Medley and Hershberger-Simmons each had two hits and one RBI, while Earlywine had a RBI.
Callie Naylor and Jenna Bailey each had two RBIs for North Vermillion, who tied the game up with six runs in the seventh inning, while Cami Pearman and Crowder each had one RBI.
Covington 19, N. Montgomery 9
COVINGTON, Ind. — After a rough doubleheader on Saturday, the Trojans rebounded with a win over North Montgomery.
Shiann Haymaker had three hits with a home run and two RBIs for Covington, while Emma Holycross had two hits with three RBIs and Zoe Badger got the win on the mound.
The Trojans had a rough time against Parke Heritage on Saturday, losing the first game of a doubleheader 12-0 and 10-0 in the second.
Paige Messmore had a triple in the first game for Covington, while Briley Peyton had two hits in the second game.
The Trojans are 5-5 and will face Southmont on April 26.
Seeger 24, Crawfordsville 7
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — Sophia Ashby went 3-for-3 with six RBIs, a home run and two doubles as the Patriots cruised in five innings.
The Patriots are 7-0 and will face Fountain Central today.
Fountain Central second in meet
ATTICA, Ind. — The Mustangs took second in a meet with Parke Heritage, Covington and Seeger at Harrison Hills Golf Course.
Wesley Jackson had a 43 to lead Fountain Central, while Nathan Summers had a 47, Jacob Keeling had a 52 and Cody Linville had a 53.
Covington was third as a team, but Nolan Potter took medalist honors with a 37.
Fountain Central 5, Attica 0
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — While three matches were forfeited by the Red Ramblers, the Mustangs were able to win the last two to complete the sweep.
Lillie Fishero won in singles and the team of Paige Scheurich and Emily Jimenez win in doubles for Fountain Central, who are 3-1 and 2-1 in the Wabash River Conference.
Covington 3, Crawfordsville 2
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Grace Wright and Nai’a Pettit each had singles wins as the Trojans won on the road.
The doubles team of Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor also won for Covington, who hosted the Covington Invitational on Saturday and was able to take second to Southwestern Hanover.
The doubles team of Taylor and Engle won the No. 1 doubles championship, while Cora Reynolds and Daisy Goeppner ended up second at No. 2.
In singles, Pettit was second in No. 2 singles and Halle Grady was second in No. 3 singles.
DACC loses three out of four
DANVILLE — The Jaguars split a doubleheader with Lincoln Land on Saturday on the road, but was swept by the Loggers on Sunday at Danville Stadium.
In the first game on Saturday, Jake Andriole had three hits with a home run and five RBIs for Danville Area Community College in an 11-8 loss, while Dawson Johns had a home run and two RBIs, Noah Laurent had a RBI and Andy Bunton had two hits.
Mason Dean and Sustin Dupont each had two RBIs in the second game, which the Jaguars won 7-5. Andriole had a home run, while Kyle Bartman had three hits and a RBI and Zach Ungermann had a RBI.
Sunday’s first game saw the Jaguars take a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning, but the Loggers would score nine runs in the sixth to get a 12-7 win.
Andriole had two RBIs for DACC, while Bunton, Dupont, Laurent and Jonathan Latham each had one RBI.
In the second game, the Jaguars only had hits from Bunton, Chase Vinson and Latham as they lost 11-1.
The Jaguars will host Lake Land Community College on Thursday.
DACC sweeps Lewis & Clark
DANVILLE — The Lady Jaguars defeated the Trailblazers 15-6 in the first game and 8-2 in the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader.
In the first game, Emilee Eller had two hits and three RBIs for Danville Area Community College, while Payten Redman had two hits and two RBIs, Baylee Parker had two RBIs, Mikayla Campbell and Jordan Wharton each had three hits and one RBI, Natalie Shuey had two hits and A RBI, and Ashlynn McTagertt and McKenzie Richardson each had one RBI.
Parker had two hits and three RBIs in the second game, while Wharton had two RBIs, Hailee Gifford and Kaitlyn Loewenstein each had one RBI and Kylie Neuman, Redman and Taylor Stal each had two hits.
The Jaguars will play Illinois Central College on Wednesday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.