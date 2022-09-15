VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central boys tennis team beat Seeger 4-1 on Wednesday in Wabash River Conference action.
The doubles teams of Lukas Miller and Koby Wolf and Wes Jackson and Brayden Prickett won for the Mustangs while Gabe McCollum and Noah Armstrong won in singles action.
Thomas Lemming won in singles for the Patriots.
The Mustangs, coming off a 4-1 win over Parke Heritage on Tuesday, will face Attica today.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Thompson second at meet
URBANA — Danville runner Allison Thompson took second place in a meet on Tuesday at the University of Illinois Arboretum Course with a time of 19 minutes, 42 seconds.
Teammate Brooklyn Warfield took 24th for the Vikings with a time 26:50.
In the boys meet, Andrei Pacheco took eighth for Danville (18:48), while Evan Vredenburg was 15th (19:17), Josiah Williams was 23rd (20:21), Revan Bailey was 26th (21:15), Jesse Grupe finished at 27th (21:21) and Brady Ohlmiller was 37th (23:42).
Fountain Central competes at Bi-County
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Fountain Central hosted the Bi-County meet on Tuesday, which included Attica, Covington and Seeger.
The Mustangs' girls team took second with Brailey Hoagland taking second at 22 minutes, 12 seconds, while Alydia Mellady was 8th (23:54), Raley Messinger was 9th (25:22), Madi Morgan was 16h (28:37) and Kaylee Spragg was 17th (29:26).
Hayden Kler won the individual championship in the boys race with a 17:57 for Fountain Central, who took third as a team. Ethan Mellady was sixth (20:37), Jessie Frazee was seventh (21:18), Taden Dahl was 15th (25:31) and Maddox Carson was 19th (41:33). Mellady and Frazee made All Bi-County with their times.
PREP BOYS GOLF
BHRA second at meet
URBANA — The Blue Devils took second to Mahomet-Seymour in a meet with Urbana at the University of Illinois' Orange Course.
Cruz Dubois had a 45 to lead Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Leighton Meeker and Jordan Johnson each getting at 47 and Colin Deck added a 50.
Salt Fork, Westville competes in meet
PARIS — The Salt Fork and Westville golf team competed with host Paris and Marshall at Eagle Ridge Golf Course on Tuesday.
Salt Fork was third behind Paris and Marshall with a score of 210 with Amelia Birge leading the way with a 50, Kendal Shults had a 51, Brockton Wantland had a 54, and Brant Hackman had a 55.
Ty Williamson had a 52 to lead the Tigers, who had a 225, while Jackson Priest had a 54, Garyson McBride had a 55 and Austin Shannon had a 64.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Oakwood/SF 1, Urbana Uni. 1
OAKWOOD — Grant Powell scored for the Comets, who had to settle for a tie with Urbana University.
Ty Smoot had an assist and Joshua Ruch had 11 saves in goal for Oakwood/Salt Fork who came off a 5-0 win over Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Tuesday.
Ruch set a school record on Tuesday with his 10th shutout of the season as the Oakwood/Salt Fork soccer team beat Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 5-0.
Ruch had seven saves in goal for the Comets and broke his own record of nine from last season.
On offense, Reef Pacot had two goals, Powell had a goal and two assists, Jacob Pricer and Saul Carrillo each had one goal and Macen Phillips, Smoot and Brody Taflinger each had one assist.
Geo-RF/Westville 5, Watseka 2
WATSEKA — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville soccer team won its third game in a row with a 5-2 win over Watseka on Tuesday.
Nathan Blue and Simonas Ankstatis each scored a goal in the first half as the Buffaloes were up 2-0 The Warriors would tie the game in the second half, but Wes Curry had two goals and Luke Barney had one to finish the scoring.
Barney and Blue each had one assist, while Matthew Darling had six saves in goal.
Iroquois West 5, Hoopeston Area 2
GILMAN — The Hoopeston Area boys soccer team's trip to Iroquois West did not have a good result on Tuesday as the Cornjerkers lost 5-2.
The Raiders scored the first four goals of the game before Talen Gredy-Nelson scored in the second half on a assist from Owen Root. Root would later score on a goal later in the half, but Hoopeston Area could not recover.
Dylan Judy had six saves in goal, while Root had three for the Cornjerkers, who are 7-5-1 overall and 4-2 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will travel to Watseka on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Salt Fork 2, Hoopeston Area 0
HOOPESTON — The Salt Fork volleyball team got past Hoopeston Area 29-27, 25-20 on Tuesday.
Kendyl Hurt had 18 kills for Salt Fork, while Macie Russell had 13 kills, Alexa Jamison had 27 assists and Kendall Cooley had 31 digs.
BHRA 2, Schlarman 0
DANVILLE — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin volleyball team beat Schlarman Academy 25-9, 25-20 on Tuesday in Wabash River Conference action.
The Blue Devils will face Cissna Park today, while the Hilltoppers will go to Iroquois West today.
Milford 2, Westville 0
MILFORD — The Westville volleyball team lost to Milford 25-16, 25-20 in Vermilion Valley Conference action on Tuesday.
Ella Miller had 13 kills for the Tigers, while Lainey Wichtowski had 20 assists, Lydia Gondzur had nine digs and Maddison Appl had two blocks.
The Tigers are 12-4 and will host Georgetown-Ridge Farm today.
Benton Central 3, Covington 0
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team lost 25-15, 25-12, 25-21 at home Tuesday against Benton Central.
Alex Sutherlin had eight kills, while Lauren Vale had six kills and Ashlyn Alexander had 11 digs.
Covington drops to 11-5 and will host Fountain Central on Thursday.
South Newton 3, Seeger 0
KENTLAND, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team lost to South Newton 25-12, 25-23, 25-17 on Tuesday.
Paige Laffoon had nine kills and nine digs for the Patriots, while Chase Lemming had seven kills and 15 digs and Anna Moore had 19 assists.
Attica 3, Fountain Central 0
ATTICA, Ind. — The Fountain Central volleyball team lost 3-0 to Attica on Tuesday in Wabash River Conference play.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
DACC competes at invite
WEST DUNDEE — The Danville Area Community College women's golf team competed in the Judson College Invite on Monday at Randall Oaks Golf Club.
Payton Armstrong led the Lady Jaguars with a 98, which was good for 29th, Cassadi Parks had a 113 to take 40th and Aimee Pickel was 48th at 129.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Illinois tickets sell out
CHAMPAIGN — An allotment of 3,000 season tickets for students were sold out in 36 minutes on Wednesday.
It was the second straight season the student section was sold out quickly as tickets were sold out in three hours last year.
