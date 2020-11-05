VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls basketball team started the season on Tuesday against Faith Christian.
The Mustangs hung in their for the first three quarters, but the Eagles did just enough to win 53-41.
Dakota Borman led the Mustangs with 21 points and eight steals, Larissa Bowers had 14 points and five rebounds, Jerzi Hershberger had eight assists and Gracie Foxworthy had seven rebounds and four points.
Fountain Central will play Clinton Prairie on Thursday.
Seeger was supposed to start the season as well against Rossville, but the game was cancelled because Rossville cancelled all athletic events this week because of Covid-19 tracing and the rise in numbers in Clinton County.
Hole In One
DANVILLE — Darrin Fletcher, former MLB player and University of Illinois Hall of Famer, hit a hole in one on Wednesday at Danville Country Club.
Fletcher used a driver on the 248-yard, par 4 hole and it was witnessed by Phil Adams, Dave Cronk and Todd Lee.
