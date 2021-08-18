VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central boys tennis team has jumped out to a 2-0 season start after beating Frankfort 5-0 on Wednesday.
Skyler Hoagland, Brayden Prickett and Gabe McCollum each won in singles for the Mustangs, while the No. 1 doubles team of Carter Merryman and Koby Wolf won in two sets and the No. 2 team of Noah Armstrong and Lukas Miller won by forfeit.
In Tuesday's season opener, Fountain Central beat Crawfordsville 4-1. Hoagland, Prickett and McCollum won in singles, while Armstrong and Miller won in doubles.
The Mustangs will play Southmont on Monday.
Covington 3, Terre Haute North 1
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Trojans started the season with a 3-1 win over Terre Haute North on Tuesday.
Evan Norton and Calvin Springer each won in singles for Covington, while the doubles team of Nolan and Myles Potter got the win in doubles.
The Trojans will host Western Boone today.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Oakwood second in meet
DANVILLE — The Comets fell short to St. Joseph-Ogden, losing out 193-212 in a triangular meet with Chrisman at Harrison Park.
Case Kopacz led Oakwood with a 46, while Mason Gardner had a 53, Kyle McFarland had a 54, Nate Stewart shot a 59, Riley Whaling had a 67 and Lily Harded added a 72.
Kalie Ruff had a 72 for Chrisman, which was the only score for the Cardinals.
BHRA 200, Danville 213
DANVILLE — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys golf team remained undefeated in dual meets with a 200-213 win over Danville on Tuesday at Turtle Run Golf Course.
Leighton Meeker had a 45 for the Blue Devils, while Nick Garmon had a 49, Cooper Carpenter and Ayden Golden each had a 53, Jordan Johnson had a 55 and Colin Deck had a 58.
Zack Spencer had a 49 for Danville, while Collin Lomax had a 53, Stephen Garrison had a 54 , Ryan Jaruseski added a 57 and Landon Ford had a 63.
The Blue Devils will host Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Thursday, while the Vikings will compete in the Champaign Centennial Charger Invitational on Monday.
Salt Fork wins triangular
WATSEKA — The Salt Fork boys golf team ended up beating Milford and Cissna Park on Tuesday in a triangular meet at Shewami Golf Course.
Salt Fork's Sam Pearman and Milford's Adin Portwood ended up tied for medalist honors with a 49, while the Storm's Brockton Wantland had a 52 and Milford's RJ Mann had a 53.
The Storm will travel to Hubbard Trail Country Club on Friday to play Hoopeston Area.
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Seeger wins Bi-County Meet
ATTICA, Ind. — The Seeger girls golf team ended up winning the Bi-County Championship on Tuesday at Harrison Hills Golf Course.
Emily Bowen, Jayci Halsema and Maddie Hays each won All-Bi-County honors for the the Patriots.
Fountain Central was fourth with Aubrey Hicks scoring a 54 to earn All Bi-County honors, while Nola Walls had a 56, Cassadi Parks had a 60 and Emily Keeling and Hannah Parks each had a 66.
Attica was second with Jocelyn Kerr taking co-medalist honors with a 46.
On Wednesday, Seeger, Attica and Fountain Central played again at Harrison Hills. The Mustangs was third with Cassadi Parks shooting a 53, Hicks carding a 63 and Keeling and Hannah Parks each got a 65.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Fountain Central 3, Indiana Deaf 0
INDIANAPOLIS — The Mustangs had 19 aces as they got their first win of the season 25-21, 25-23, 25-13.
Hayleigh Elkins and Chloe Golia each had five aces for Fountain Central, while Willow Walsh had four, Lillie Fishero had three and Jerzi Hershberger-Simmons and Rylee Simko each had one.
Golia and Larissa Bowers each had five kills for the Mustangs, who are 1-2 and will face Delphi today at home.
Covington 3, North Montgomery 0
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team made quick work of North Montgomery in its opener on Tuesday with a 25-8, 25-10, 25-9 win.
Amber Cruser had 13 kills for the Trojans, while Holly Linville had 10 kills and five aces, Karsyn Engle had 34 assists and five kills and Emma Taylor had eight digs and three aces.
The Trojans will face Seeger today.
Seeger 3, Tri-County 0
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team won its opener on Tuesday with a 25-15, 25-15, 25-14 win over Tri-County.
Anna Moore had nine kills for the Patriots, while Sophia Ashby had eight kills and 22 assists, Paige Laffoon had seven kills and Riley Shrader had five kills, three blocks and seven digs.
The Patriots will take on Covington on Thursday.
