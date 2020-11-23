VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central Mustangs opened the 2020-21 boys basketball season with a 67-45 victory over Purdue Polytechnic North High School on Monday night.
Senior Andrew Shabi led the scoring for Fountain Central with 14 points, while senior Carson Eberly and senior Colton Robinson each chipped in with 9.
Up next for Fountain Central is home game on Saturday against Cloverdale.
COVID-19 cancels several games
Season openers for Covington, North Vermillion and Seeger have been postponed this week because of COVID-19 concerns.
Seeger was scheduled to open its season on Monday night against Faith Christian. The Patriots next scheduled contest is this Wednesday at home against the Lafayette Central Catholic Knights with the JV game beginning at 6 p.m. (Eastern)
North Vermillion’s contest tonight with West Vigo has also been postponed. The Falcons are scheduled to host South Vermillion on Friday, Dec. 4 in a Banks of the Wabash Classic contest at 7:30 p.m. (Eastern)
Covington first-year coach Shaun Busick was set to begin his tenure with the Trojans on Wednesday night against the Rossville Hornets but that game was postponed on Monday. The next scheduled game for the Trojans is Friday, Dec. 11 when Covington opens Wabash River Conference action in Attica against the Red Ramblers.
Covington to host Terre Haute South
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington Trojans, who are 0-4 after a 65-23 loss to West Lafayette on Friday, are scheduled to host the Terre Haute South Braves tonight. The JV contest will start at 6 p.m. (Eastern) with the varsity contest to follow.
Covington was originally scheduled to Riverton Parke but that game was cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns.
Fountain Central cancels contest
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — A combination of a COVID-19 scare and a scheduling conflict has forced Fountain Central to cancel Tuesday’s game with North Montgomery.
Fountain Central is scheduled to host Delphi on Tuesday, Dec. 1
North Vermillion second in invite
ROCKVILLE, Ind. — The Falcons had two individual champions as they took second at the Parke Heritage Wolves Invitational on Saturday.
Wyatt Walters went undefeated in the 106-pound weight class and Josh Latoz won the 170-pound weight class for North Vermillion, while Mason Lawlyes (138), Landon Baker (152), Bruce Rossiter (160) and Aiden Hinchee (182) each had records of 2-1.
The Falcons beat North Montgomery 33-30 and Eminence 36-18, but lost to host Parke Heritage 66-9.
Fountain Central’s dual meet cancelled
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — A scheduled dual meet tonight between Fountain Central and North Montgomery has been cancelled.
The next scheduled meet for the Mustangs will be triangular on Saturday, Dec. 5 as Fountain Central will host South Newton and West Lafayette.
Chicago State joins Illinois MTE
CHAMPAIGN — One day after Wright State announced that its men’s basketball program would not be traveling to Champaign for the Illinois multi-team event, the Chicago State Cougars were added to the four-team field.
Chicago State, which went 4-25 a year ago, will play Ohio in the second game on Wednesday as Illinois, rated No. 8 in the preseason AP Poll, will play North Carolina A&T in the opener at 1 p.m.
On Thursday, Illinois will play Chicago State at 11 a.m. with North Carolina A&T and Ohio squaring off in the second contest.
The tournament concludes on Friday with Illinois taking on Ohio at noon, followed by Chicago State and North Carolina A&T.
All three Illinois games will be shown on the Big Ten Network and can be heard on the Busey Bank Illini Sports Network, including Danville stations WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
Illini open with Indiana State
CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois announced the 2020-21 women’s basketball schedule on Monday.
The Fighting Illini under the direction of Nancy Fahey, in her third season, will open their season at home Wednesday night against the Indiana State Sycamores.
Illinois, which went 11-19 last year, are scheduled for non-conference games against Indiana State, Valparaiso (Dec. 2), Omaha (Dec. 6) and Southern Illinois (Dec. 22) along with 20 Big Ten Conference games this season.
