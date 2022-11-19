Local football players were able to collect some major honors for their efforts on the gridiron this past season.
In the IHSFCA Class 1A All-State team, senior Salt Fork TE/DL Garrett Taylor made the team while fellow senior teammate RB/LB Ben Jessup got honorable mention.
In Class 2A, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior RB/DB made the first team, while junior teammate WR/DB Ayden Ingram was named honorable mention.
Also, BHRA TE/DL Owen Miller made the Academic All-Star Class 2A Team with a 3.90 GPA.
In Class 6A, Danville senior WR/DB Matthew Thomas made the team with a 3.91 GPA, while junior OL Curtis Beasley IV got in with a 3.85 GPA.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
N. Vermillion 58, Westville 29
CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion girls basketball team gave Westville a tough welcome to the season on Thursday with a 58-29 win.
Braxtyn Dunham had 14 points to lead the Falcons, while Callie Naylor and Tera Thompson each had 11, Olivia Pearman had eight and Braylee Brown and Lauren Ellis each added seven.
Lydia Gondzur had eight points to lead the Tigers, while Ariel Clarkston had seven, Hadley Jones and Aubrie Jenkins each had five points and Maddie Appl added four points.
The Tigers will play Oakwood at the Comet Classic today.
Salt Fork 50, Donovan 13
CATLIN — The Salt Fork girls basketball team started the season in style on Thursday with a 50-13 win over Donovan.
Alexa Jamison had 27 points for the Storm, who had a 30-9 halftime lead, while Macie Russell had eight points, Karlie Cain had five and Shelby McGee and Brylie Smith each had four points.
The Storm will take on Seeger on Saturday.
Geo-RF 46, Heritage 12
GEORGETOWN — With a team that has shown improvement last season, the best thing to do was get a win in the next season opener.
The Georgetown-Ridge Farm girls basketball did just that on Thursday with a 46-12 win over Heritage.
Sydney Spesard had 15 points to lead the Buffaloes, while Kendall Roberts had 14 points and eight assists and Addi Spesard had four points and 10 rebounds.
The Buffaloes will host Blue Ridge on Monday.
BHRA 41, Clifton Central 38
CISSNA PARK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin girls basketball team rebounded in the Cissna Park Tip-Off Classic with a 41-38 win over Clifton Central.
Beth McMahon had 14 points for the Blue Devils, while Draycee Nelson had 11, Natalie Clapp had eight and Mayzee Myers added six points.
The Blue Devils will finish action at the tournament on Saturday.
Indiana Deaf 56, Covington 49
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington girls basketball team lost a tough 56-49 game to the Indiana School of the Deaf on Thursday.
Sydni Crain had a game-high 20 points for the Trojans with five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Peyton Brown had nine points, while Kali Pettit had seven points, Brooke Kirkpatrick had six points and Emma Holycross had four points.
The Trojans will face Riverton Parke on Tuesday.
Fountain Central 52, Frontier 30
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls basketball team easily defeated Frontier 52-30 on Thursday.
Hannah Prickett had 16 points for the Mustangs, while KayLee Spragg had 12 points and nine rebounds, Kacey Kirkpatrick had 11 points and Brailey Hoagland had nine rebounds.
The Mustangs will travel to North Montgomery on Tuesday.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
DACC 79, Lake Land 60
MATTOON — The Jaguars took a 40-24 halftime lead and went from there in a win over the Lakers on Wednesday.
Dameriz Merriweather had 16 points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists off the bench for Danville Area Community College, while Ahmoni Weston had 13 points with five assists and seven rebounds, Ryan Caddell had 14 points, Stephen Atkinson had 13 points and Kendall Taylor had 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
The Jaguars are 3-1 and will travel to Vincennes on Sunday.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
DACC 76, Kaskaskia 68
CENTRALIA — The Lady Jaguars scored 34 points in the fourth quarter to get the win on Wednesday.
Alexus Mobley had 22 pints with six rebounds and two steals for Danville Area Community College, Briann Hamilton had 14 points with nine rebounds and four steals, Naveah Reeves had 10 points and Keiara Gregory had nine points.
The Lady Jaguars are 3-2 and will return to Mary Miller Gym today with a game against Shawnee.
