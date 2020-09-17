DANVILLE — For the second time this month, the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin golf team had great scores all around.
But for the second time this month, the opposing team had a slightly better fifth-player score.
The Blue Devils faced Mahomet-Seymour on Wednesday at Harrison Park Golf Course and both teams tied with a score of 174. But Jameson Drinkwater’s 47 beat out Issac Tabels’ 53 to give the Bulldogs the win.
Rance Bryant had medalist honors for BHRA with a 37, while Leighton Meeker hada 44, Izaiah Lusk had a 45 and Nick Garmon added a 48.
The Blue Devils had the same thing happen to them on Sept. 4, when they tied with St. Joseph-Ogden at 202, but the fifth score was lower for the Spartans.
The Blue Devils will travel to the Danville Country Club today to face Schlarman Academy.
Terre Haute North 4, Fountain Central 1
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Carson Eberly won in singles, but it was not enough as the Mustangs lost to Terre Haute North.
The Mustangs drop to 9-2 and will return home today to face Attica.
