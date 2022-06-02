VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The 15th annual McTagertt Memorial Tennis Tournament will take place at Fountain Central High School from June 23-26.
There will be five singles divisions and six doubles divisions that will be a part of the tournament and all matches except championships will be a 10-game pro-set unless weather or draw sizes dictate a change in format.
Entry fees are $12 for singles and $24 a team for doubles with all proceeds benefitting the McTagertt Scholarship and Trust Fund.
The deadline to apply is June 13 and draws are limited to the first 16 individuals or teams.
For information and to sign-up, contact tournament director Chris Webb at 812-598-9564 or e-mail webbc@sefschools.org.
PREP SOFTBALL
Shrader named to All-Academic Team
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — Seeger softball player Riley Shrader was named to Academic All-State team by the Softball Coaches Association of Indiana.
Shrader, who was named an Third-Team All-State by the SCAI, hit .581 with 29 RBIs, 43 hits and 12 doubles for the Patriots, who was 20-6 overall.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Fountain Central to hold camp
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central boys basketball team will have a summer basketball camp from June 6-10 at the Fountain Central Elementary Gym.
Players from second-fifth grades will have sessions from 12:30-1:30 p.m. each day and sixth-eighth graders will have sessions from 1:30-3:30 p.m. On June 8, the third-eighth grade boys will play Parke Heritage from 1-3 p.m.
The cost is $40 per camper and $30 for per camper for multiple camper families and each camper will receiver a camp t-shirt and ball.
While registration is complete, walk-ups are accepted in the first day of camp. However, walk-ups may not get a shirt and ball until the end of camp.
