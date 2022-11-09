CAYUGA, Ind. — With 12 points in the fourth quarter, the North Vermillion girls basketball team beat Southmont 43-39 on Tuesday.
Lauren Ellis had 16 points to lead the Falcons with six points in the fourth, while Olivia Pearman had 10 points, Callie Naylor had eight points and Tera Thompson added four.
The Falcons will play Parke Heritage today in the Banks of the Wabash Tournament.
Seeger 58, South Newton 18
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger girls basketball team beat South Newton 58-18 on Tuesday in non-conference action.
Aubry Cole had a career-high 32 points for the Patriots, who are 2-0 and will face South Vermillion on Nov. 15.
Clinton Central 37, Fountain Central 29
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Mustangs had the early lead and was only down 27-21 after the third quarter, but could not beat Clinton Central on Tuesday.
Fountain Central will play Southmont today.
Hoopeston Area seeks nominations for HOF
HOOPESTON — Hoopeston Area High School is seeking nominations for the 2023 Hoopeston Area High School Sports Hall of Fame class.
The mission of the Hall of Fame is to recognize athletes, teams, coaches, administrators, boosters, or fans that have made significant contributions to Hoopeston Area High School Athletics. This was accomplished either through their service, performance, dedication, commitment, or accomplishments during their high school careers or have distinguished himself/herself in the field of athletics after graduating from Hoopeston Area High School.
Nomination forms for the class are due by Dec. 9 and can be found on the high school website athttps://www.hoopeston.k12.il.us/o/high-school/page/athletic-hall-of-fame or by calling Principal John Klaber at the Hoopeston Area High School office at (217)283-6661.
The Class of 2023 induction ceremony is currently scheduled for February 10, 2023, during halftime of the boy's high school basketball game.
