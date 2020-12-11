VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The North Vermillion girls basketball team took Fountain Central’s best shot in the first half of Thursday’s game.
But the Falcons hit back harder in the second.
Down 32-20 at halftime, North Vermillion outscored the Mustangs 30-9 to get a 50-41 victory.
Ava Martin led the Falcons with 21 points, while McKenzie Crowder had 15 points and Cami Pearman added eight points.
Dakota Borman had 16 points for Fountain Central, while Jerzi Hershberger had 14 and Larissa Bowers added 10 with nine rebounds. Borman and Marley Massey combined for 10 steals.
North Vermillion is 3-4 and 1-2 in the Wabash River Conference and will host Dugger Union on Saturday. Fountain Central will take on Seeger on Saturday.
Cloverdale 42, N. Vermillion 36
CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion wrestling team had four pins, but lost out to Cloverdale 42-36 on Thursday.
Wyatt Walters (106), Landon Baker (145), Josh Latoz (170) and Gavin Clore (195) each won by pin for the Falcons, while Brayden Schrader (160) and Keigun David (220) won by forfeit.
Cloverdale won three matches by pin, but had five forfeit wins and had wrestlers in each class but one in the match
Nebraska 78, Illinois 72
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Illinois women’s basketball team had a rough start to the Big Ten season as they lost to Nebraska 78-72 on Thursday.
Jada Peebles had 16 points with five assists to lead the Illini, while Eva Rubin had 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks, Solape Amusan had 13 points, J-Naya Ephraim had 11 points and four assists and Aaliyah Nye had 10 points.
Sam Halby led the Cornhuskers with 33 points, while Isabelle Bourne added 21 points.
The Illini are 2-2 and will have their first conference home game on Sunday against Michigan.
