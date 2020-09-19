MONTEZUMA, Ind. — The North Vermillion football team finally got on the board on Friday.
The Falcons got their first win of the season with a 35-16 victory over Riverton Parke.
After a scoreless first quarter from both teams, North Vermillion started to get the hang of things and scored three touchdowns to get a 21-8 halftime lead.
The Falcons would score a touchdown in the third quarter and the fourth quarter to clinch the win.
The Falcons are 1-4 and 1-2 in the Wabash River Conference and will return home next week to play Attica.
Attica 20, Fountain Central 0
ATTICA, Ind. — The Red Ramblers scored all of their points by the third quarter as they shutout the Mustangs.
Fountain Central drops to 0-3 and 0-2 in the WRC and will travel to Seeger next week.
DACC men fifth in invite
NORMAL — The Jaguars’ men’s team took fifth out of nine teams at the Heartland College Invitational.
Ricky Oakley took 17th in a time of 29 minutes, 10 seconds, while Lenox Li was 19th (19:14), Cameron Helka took 27th (30:07), Ethan Barnes was 33rd (31:52), David Enjambre ended up34th (31:53), Michael Moreman took 35th (32:06) and Ben Dowers was 47th (40:26).
In the women’s race, Grace Davis was 23rd in a time of 23:45 and Madison Bilstad had a personal-best time of 25:37 to take 34th.
Central 182, Danville 218
DANVILLE — Three Vikings shot a 54, but they lost to the Maroons at Turtle Run Golf Course.
Ben Omark, Cabot McLaughlin and Coleman Jessup each had a 54 for Danville, while Bodyn Gagnon and Zach Spencer each shot a 56.
The Vikings will go to Danville Country Club on Tuesday to play Schlarman Academy.
