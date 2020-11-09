CAYUGA, Ind. — Today’s girls basketball action will have a few changes.

North Vermillion’s varsity game against Southmont will not have a junior varsity game that usually precedes it.

The Falcons will start their game at 6:30 p.m. EST.

Also, the Banks of the Wabash Tournament — which was set for this week — has been postponed to a later date. But North Vermillion will still be in action on Thursday against Riverton Parke. For that night, varsity is set for 6 p.m. EST and the varsity set for 7:30 p.m.

Fountain Central’s schedule has been cleaned out for the week as games today against Clinton Central and Thursday against Southmont were cancelled.

