CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion football team continues to lead the way in blood donation.
For the eighth straight year, the Falcons won the Colts Leadership Challenge by hosting a blood drive during the summer months when local blood inventories are the most difficult to maintain.
North Vermillion has held the blood drive with the highest percentage of participation based on school population, increasing donor participation each year, and have held the largest blood drive in the state for the past two years.
The challenge is sponsored by the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Blood Center and encourages high school football teams by recruiting volunteers for blood drives. Through the programs, students have a direct impact on hospital patients and contribute to their quality of life through the gift of blood.
BHRA claims triangular win
DANVILLE — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin had all four of its top golfers shoot 47 or better on Monday to lead the Blue Devils past the Oakwood Comets and the Westville Tigers at Harrison Park Golf Course.
Oakwood’s Travis Goodner had the low round with a 4-over 40 with teammate Case Kopacz shooting a 5-over 41, but the next four scores were all Blue Devils.
Nick Garmon and Leighton Meeker shared the honor of having the best round for Bis-Henn/Ross-Al with 44s, while Rance Bryant (46) and Izaiah Lusk (47) rounded out the scoring for the Blue Devils.
Jack Duensing, Kenny Clarkston and Noah Crose each shared team-low honors for Westville with 51s.
Schlarman beats Hoopeston, Cissna Park
ROSSVILLE — The Hoopeston Area Cornjerkers honored senior Chris Catron before its match against Schlarman Academy and Cissna Park.
Schlarman Academy won the triangular with a score of 189, followed by Hoopeston Area (224) and Cissna Park (225).
Gabe Huddleston, a senior for the Hilltoppers, claimed medalist honors with a 3-over 39 while teammate Deuce Provost was second with a 46.
Ben Brown had the low score for Hoopeston Area with a 49, while Catron had a 64.
BHRA takes 7th at Paris Invite
PARIS — Four Vermilion Valley Conference teams played in the 14-team Paris Invitational on Saturday.
The Mattoon Green Wave won the title with a 323 score, followed by Effingham St. Anthony at 331.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin was the top local team, finishing 7th with a score of 372, while BHRA senior Rance Bryant and Schlarman Academy senior Gabe Huddleston each shot 85s for the low score among the competitors from the Vermilion Valley Conference.
Hoopeston 236 Cissna Park 248
Hoopeston Area’s Payton Armstrong won the medalist honors with a 58 while senior Macy Hayes shot a 62 in the Cornjerkers victory on senior night.
Kylie Brown and Kaydence Bailey each shot 61s to round out the Hoopeston Area scores.
AP’s Duden takes second
SHELDON — Anna Duden of Armstrong-Potomac had a 7-over 42 on Monday but it was only good enough for second as Watseka’s Natalie Schroeder claimed medalist honors with a 40.
Covington 3 Benton Central 2
OXFORD, Ind. — Close matches have been a theme this season for the Covington boys tennis team and it continued on Monday.
Calvin Springer, playing No. 1 singles for the Trojans, pulled out a 7-6 (6), 6-0 win over Cael Williams of the Benton Central Bison to give Covington a 3-2 win in the team competition.
Evan Norton, playing No. 2 singles, and the team of Nolan Potter and Myles Potter, playing No. 1 doubles, were the other winners for Covington.
The Trojans improve to 11-5 overall with the victory.
Covington 4 No.Montgomery 1
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Trojans swept all three singles matches while also claiming a win at No. 1 doubles on the way to a victory over the Chargers.
Calvin Springer and Evan Norton, playing No. 1 and 2 singles respectively, didn’t lose a game in their victories, while the No. 1 doubles team of Nolan Potter and Myles Potter won 12 of 13 games in their victory.
GCMS 3 Schlarman 2
GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Falcons won two out of three in doubles on its way to a 3-2 victory over the Schlarman Academy Hilltoppers in prep girls tennis on Monday.
Maya Jenny for Schlarman played a role in both victories for Schlarman. She defeated Katie Steidinger 8-4 in the match at No. 1 singles and she paired with Taylor Fowler to beat Steidinger and Lexi Cliff 8-2 in No. 1 doubles.
T.H. North 3 Covington 2
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Nai’a Pettit and Amber Cruser each recorded double-doubles for the Covington Trojans but it wasn’t enough to bring down the Terre Haute North Patriots in a non-conference volleyball match on Monday night.
Terre Haute North rallied from a 2-1 deficit to beat Covington 25-20, 15-13 in the final two sets to claim the 3-2 victory.
Pettit finished with 14 kills, 13 digs and four service aces, while Cruser had 13 kills and a team-high 21 digs.
Covington’s leader in kills was Holly Linville with 15 to go along with 3 service aces, while Karsyn Engle finished with a team-high 49 assists.
The Trojans (11-7) will host South Newton on Tuesday night.
Seeger 3 Attica 1
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger Patriots improved to 8-7 overall and 3-2 in the Wabash River Conference with a 25-18, 24-26, 25-10, 25-10 win over the Attica Red Ramblers on Monday night.
Sophia Ashby led the way for the Patriots with a team-high 41 assists to go along with 15 digs.
Another statistical leader for Seeger were Paige Leonard with 13 kills, while Aubry Cole had 10 kills and 14 digs.
Frankfort 3 Fountain Central 0
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Chloe Golia had seven kills and one block but it wasn’t enough as the Mustangs fell in three sets to Hot Dogs, 25-23, 25-9, 25-12.
Marley Massey had a team-high 14 digs for Fountain Central, while Lillie Fishero finished with 10 assists.
Patriots claim Invitational title
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — Seeger defeated Delphi, North Montgomery and West Vigo on its way to claiming its own invitational title on Saturday.
Sophia Ashby had 65 assists in the three victories, while Riley Shrader finished with 21 kills.
Trojans take 4th at Lafayette Jeff
LAFAYETTE — Covington went 2-2 on Saturday to take fourth at the Lafayette Jefferson Tournament.
The Trojans defeated Lafayette Jeff and Clinton Prairie, while losing to Bloomington North and Homestead.
Karsyn Engle had 80 assists in the fourth matches, while Nai’a Pettit and Amber Cruser each finished with 24 kills on the day.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF Jaguars in 6th 16 strokes back
LA SALLE — Playing bogey golf is good for some, but it isn’t quite good enough at the Illinois Valley Community College Fall Invitational.
The Danville Area Community College men’s golf team had four of its five golfers shoot under 80 on Monday at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Club but the Jaguars found themselves in sixth-place, 16 shots behind Parkland College.
Logan Richardson had the best score for DACC with a 4-over 76 as he had five birdies, five bogeys and two double bogeys in his round.
As a team, the Jaguars had only 8 birdies while they finished with 22 bogeys, five double-bogeys and one triple-bogey.
The 36-hole, two-day tournament will conclude today as DACC is scheduled to tee off right after 11 a.m.
Parkland’s team score of 297 was two strokes better than Black Hawk College (299) and four shots better than Illinois Central College (301).
There is a three-way tie for the individual lead as Peyton Perez and Ethan Earl of Black Hawk along with Colten Kahler of Illinois Central each shot 1-under 71s on Monday.
LOCAL GOLF Hole-in-one
DANVILLE — On Thursday, Jim Brougher joined an exclusive group when he recorded an ace on the 130-yard, par-3 12th hole at Danville Country Club.
Brougher used an 8-iron to accomplish his feat, which was witnessed by Greg Acton.
