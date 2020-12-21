CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion girls basketball team made quick work of Traders Point on Monday with a 46-13 win.
McKenzie Crowder had 12 points for the Falcons, while Callie Naylor had 11, Cami Pearman had nine and Ava Martin and Braxtyn Dunham added five.
The Falcons are 5-4 and will face Southmont on Jan. 4.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Twin Lakes 48, Covington 46
COVINGTON, Ind. — Logan Pinkerton and Savion Waddell each had 18 points, but the Trojans lost a close one at home on Saturday.
Alan Karrfalt and Duncan Keller each had four points for Covington, while Waddell had 10 rebounds and Karrfalt had four assists and four steals.
Fountain Central sweeps weekend
VEDERSBURG, Ind. — Senior Andrew Shabi scored a team-high 16 points to lead the Mustangs to a 48-46 victory over the Western Boone Stars on Saturday night.
Fountain Central started the weekend with a 51-45 win over Attica.
Mason Larkin had 17 points with 13 rebounds for the Mustangs, while Carson Eberly had eight and Shabi added seven points.
Fountain Central is 3-1 and will host Clinton Central on Tuesday.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Saint Mary's 53, Colorado State 33
MORAGA, Calif. — Danville native Kendle Moore had five points and two steals, but the Rams lost to Saint Mary's on Saturday.
Colorado State is 2-1 and will face Santa Clara today.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Clemson 78, Notre Dame 55
CLEMSON, S.C. — Schlarman alum Anaya Peoples had two points with seven rebounds and two assists, but the Irish lost to the Tigers in ACC action on Sunday.
The Irish are 3-4 and 1-2 in the ACC and will face Miami on Dec. 31.
Austin Peay 64, Murray State 60
MURRAY, Ky. — Oakwood alum Katelyn Young had 15 points with eight rebounds and two steals, but the Racers lost their Ohio Valley Conference opener on Saturday.
Murray State is 3-3 and will face Belmont on Dec. 30.
SIUE 62, Chicago State 36
EDWARDSVILLE, Ind. — Danville native Mikala Hall had five points with two steals as the Cougars easily beat Chicago State.
Hall had two points and six rebounds on Friday in a 73-58 loss to Eastern Illinois in an OVC opener.
SIUE is 3-3 overall and will face Morehead State on Dec. 30.
IUPUI sweeps Cleveland St.
INDIANAPOLIS — Fountain Central alum Macee Williams combined for 32 points, 17 rebounds and four steals as the Jaguars beat the Vikings 78-44 on Saturday and 72-52 on Sunday.
IUPUI is 6-1 and 4-0 in the Horizon League and will play Robert Morris on Jan. 1
Oakland splits with Wright St.
FAIRBORN, Ohio — The Golden Grizzlies beat the Raiders 75-69 on Saturday, but lost 74-49 on Sunday.
Schlarman alum Sydney Gouard had an assist on Saturday and had two points on Sunday.
Purdue-FW swept by N. Kentucky
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Mastodons had a rough weekend as they lost 83-48 on Saturday and 80-63 on Sunday.
Schlarman alum Sierra Bell had 10 points for Purdue-Fort Wayne on both Saturday and Sunday.
