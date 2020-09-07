CHRISMAN — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin junior Eli Mojonnier opened the year with an impressive third-place finish at the Chrisman Cow Chip Classic on Saturday.
Mojonnier’s time of 16 minutes, 23.5 seconds was just 50 seconds behind the winner, Ryder James of Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
The Blue Devils finished fifth in 19-team field as Emerson Thorlton was 21st with a time of 18:08.5 and Ayden Ingram was 44th with a time of 18:33.4.
Oakwood/Salt Fork was 12th as senior Eli Ronk was the top finisher for the Comets in 34th place with a time of 18:44.8.
Armstrong-Potomac took 17th in the event. Junior Luke Gordon was the top runner for the Trojans, finishing 54th in a time of 19:37.8.
On the girls side, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin freshman Gabriella Moreman was the top runner from the Vermilion Valley Conference, taking fourth in a time of 18:51.8.
Mabry Bruhn of Monticello was the winner on the girls side with a time of 17:59.4 and she helped the Sages claim the team title.
The Blue Devils were the top local team in the girls competition, taking 10th.
Montana Reitsma was 41st for BHRA with a time of 23:51.3.
Oakwood/Salt Fork was 14th in the team competition with Allie Morris taking 16th for the Comets in a time of 21:12.4.
Armstrong-Potomac, which didn’t have enough runners for the team competition, had Gracie Gordon as its top runner, finishing in a time of 25:56.7
Vikings open at Charleston
CHARLESTON — The Danville cross country teams got their seasons started at the Charleston Invitational on the campus of Eastern Illinois University.
In the boys race, the Vikings finished 10th out of 13 teams with Micah McGuire being the top finisher for Danville with a 31st place finish. McGuire’s time was 18 minutes, 9.89 seconds.
On the girls side, Danville was 11th with senior Erin Houpt, in her first season of cross country, earning the top finisher honor for the Vikings. Houpt was 34th with a time of 22:15.82.
Mustangs battle strong Harrison field
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Fountain Central cross country teams ran against some of the top teams in the state on Saturday at the West Lafayette Harrison Invitational.
Western won the boys title, while Wheeler claimed the girls championship.
The Fountain Central boys earned a 13th-place finish in the 16-team event. Senior Carson Pietrzak led the Mustangs with a time of 18 minutes, 25 seconds while freshman Hayden Kler ran a personal best time of 19:33.
In the girls race, Kenna Bible was the top runner for Fountain Central with a time of 24:24.
Mustangs claim invitational title
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Fountain Central’s Sawyer Keeling and CJ Yager won the No. 1 doubles title at Saturday’s Fountain Central Invitational to help their team claim the team championship over Attica.
The Mustangs, who had four of their five entrants reach their respective championship matches, earned the title by 1 point over the Red Ramblers (11-10) with West Vigo taking third and South Putnam was fourth.
Keeling and Yager opened the day with a 6-2, 7-5 win over the West Vigo team of Ashton Matherly and Briston Paige. In the championship match, Keeling and Yager defeated the South Putnam team of Marcus Robinson and Ethan Wallace, 6-3, 6-2.
At No. 1 singles, Carson Eberly fell to Dylan Lemon of West Vigo in the title match, while Attica’s Reed Goodwin won the No. 2 singles title over Fountain Central Jacob Keeling. In No. 2 doubles, Fountain Central’s team of Carter Merryman and Brayden Pickett lost in the title match to West Vigo’s Conner Mackey and Josh King, 6-1, 5-7, (10-8).
