BISMARCK — Ethan Edwards had seven strikeouts in pitching a no-hitter as the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin baseball team beat Salt Fork 14-3 on Friday.
Tuff Elson had three hits and two RBIs for the Blue Devils, while Rance Bryant had two hits with a home run and two RBIs, Anthony Jordan and Eric Watson each had two RBIs, Brody Sexton had two hits and a RBI and Drake Nelson had a RBI.
Matthew Crawford and Zach Gritten each had RBIs for the Storm, who scored runs off six BHRA errors.
Oakwood 11, A-P 0
POTOMAC — Travis Goodner and Dylan Bensyl combined to give up only four hits with 11 strikeouts as the Comets shut out the Trojans.
Grant Powell had two hits and three RBIs, Isaiah Ruch had two hits and two RBIs, Josh Young had two RBIs and Dalton Hobick had three hits and a RBI.
Rylee Showalter took the loss for Armstrong-Potomac with six strikeouts in five innings.
Westville 8, Blue Ridge 1
FARMER CITY — Down 1-0 going into the third, the Tigers scored two runs in the third and would go on to beat Blue Ridge.
Bryce Burnett had two RBIs for Westville, while Ethan McMasters had two hits and a RBI, Drew Wichtowski had a RBI and Landen Haurez had three hits.
PREP SOFTBALL
St. Joe-Ogden 8, Danville 5
TILTON — The Vikings actually had a 2-1 lead after the first, but the Spartans scored five runs in the second to take the lead for good.
Allie Thurston had two hits and a RBI for Danville, while Karlie Johnson and Macie Osbourne each had one RBI.
Salt Fork 4, BHRA 1
BISMARCK — Jaiden Baum had a home run and two RBIs as the Storm beat the Blue Devils.
Kendyl Hurt had three hits with a solo home run for Salt Fork, while Karlie Cain had a RBI and Kailey Frischkorn had two hits. Mackenzie Russell had nine strikeouts on the mound and gave up only two hits.
Alyvia Jackson had the lone RBI for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Laynee Dickison had seven strikeouts on the mound.
Blue Ridge 6, Westville 3
FARMER CITY — The Tigers has a 3-2 lead, but Farmer City scored four runs in the sixth to get the win.
Halle Douglas had two RBIs for Westville, while Desi Darnell had five strikeouts on the mound.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Central 9, Danville 0
CHAMPAIGN — The Danville girls soccer team lost to 9-0 on Thursday to Champaign Central in Big 12 Conference action.
The Vikings are 1-3 and 1-2 in the Big 12 and will start a stretch of four matches in four games on Monday against Mattoon.
PREP TRACK
Falcon girls second at BOW
CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion track teams welcomed South Vermillion, Parke Heritage and Riverton Parke to the Banks of the Wabash meet on Thursday.
South Vermillion would win both the boys and girls team titles with the Falcons girls taking second and the boys team taking fourth.
Mickey Thomas won the 100 meter hurdles for North Vermillion with a 17.47 and was second in the 300 at 58.30 and second in the long jump (13 feet, 7 inches). Tycee Crabtree won the shot put (29-6) and was second in the discus (87-1), while Brookelyn Brown won the discus (87-02), Braylee Brown was second in the shot put (28-10 1/2), Savannah Pollard was third in the 100 (14.71) and 200 (32.66) dashes and Rachel Hazelwood was second in the 3,200 (18:08).
The 400 relay team of Thomas, Megan Davis, Lauren Ellis and Pollard won at 57.19, while the 1,600 team of Davis, Pollard, Autumn Vore and Lauren Ellis won in 5:04.21.
Atticus Blank won the shot put (42-4) for the boys team, while Tony Tucker was second in the 3,200 (12:36), Evan Baylor was third in the long jump (17-1 3/4) and Carter Edney was third in the discus (113-04).
PREP WRESTLING
BHRAAP wins two at Rantoul
RANTOUL — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac wrestling team picked up two wins at Rantoul on Thursday.
The Blue Devils beat Warrensburg-Latham 46-24 and host Rantoul 45-30.
Because BHRAAP has a team that is close to full, they were able to take advantage of the lack of numbers on their opponents. Gada Bryant (106 pounds), Taylor Pattison (113), Ayden Golden (120) and Alaina Dines (126) each won both of their matches by forfeit.
Cameron Watson was the lone member of the team to win both of his matches on the mat at 285, winning by a 6-3 decision against Rantoul and by pin in 2 minutes, 41 seconds against Warrensburg-Latham. Issac Tabels (132) won by forfeit and by a decision, while Kenneth Merrill (138), Abran Arvizu (160), Christian Walton (170) and Braxton Wilson (220) each won one match by forfeit.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Davis-Williams named to third team
DANVILLE — Danville native and Danville Area Community College forward Daylen Davis-Williams was named to the NJCAA Division II All-America Third Team on Wednesday.
The sophomore averaged 15.5 points per game for the Jaguars with 5.6 rebounds per game to lead the team in both categories.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Meidel named to All-American team
SPRINGFIELD — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin product and current Lincoln Land Community College guard Emily Meidel capped off her freshman season among the best in the nation.
Meidel was named an NJCAA Division II First Team All-American on Tuesday, adding to an awards table that includes the Mid-West Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year, the Mid-West Athletic Conference Player of the Year and Region 24 Player of the Year.
Meidel led the conference with 22.2 points per game and shot 52.8 percent from the field and 46.3 percent from the 3-point line. She scored over 30 points three times with a season-high 37 against Mineral Area College. She ended up leading the nation in total points scored with 467 in just 21 games.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
DACC sweeps Lewis & Clark
DANVILLE — The Jaguars beat the Trailblazers won the first game 3-1 and the second 4-1 in a doubleheader.
Jake Andriole had two hits and two RBIs for Danville Area Community College in the first game, while Chase Vinson had one RBI and Jake Stipp had nine strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings.
In the second game, Andriole had two hits and a RBI, while Andy Bunton, Luke Barnes and Noah Laurent each had one RBI. CJ Backer had seven strikeouts on the mound and gave up five hits to get the win.
The Jaguars will travel to Lewis & Clark on Sunday.
SEMO 6, E. Kentucky 2
CAPE GIRADEAU, Mo. — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin product Dylan Dodd had eight strikeouts and gave up three hits as the Redhawks won in the first game of a doubleheader.
Southeast Missouri lost the second game 8-0 to Eastern Kentucky.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
DACC advances in district
DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community College softball team advanced in the NJCAA Division II Central A District Championship as they defeated Heartland Community College 9-1 on Thursday.
Taylor Stal had three hits and two RBIs for the Lady Jaguars, while Ashlynn McTagertt had two RBIs, Payten Redman had two hits and a RBI and Hailee Gifford and Natalie Shuey each had one RBI.
Kayla West had two strikeouts and only gave up five hits for the win on the mound.
The No. 4 Lady Jaguars move on to face No. 1 seeded Parkland College on Saturday at 10 a.m.
EIU sweeps Tennessee State
CHARLESTON — Danville native Megan Burton homered in the 7-1 second game win in a sweep of a doubleheader for the Panthers.
Burton added a hit in the first game, which saw Eastern Illinois win 5-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.