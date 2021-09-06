AUGUSTA, Ga. — Former Bismarck-Henning standout Dylan Dodd is moving up in the Atlanta Braves organization.
Dodd, who was selected in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft, is moving up from the Augusta Green Jackets, Atlanta’s low-A affiliate, to the Rome Braves, in the high-a affiliate.
In his first three professional games at Augusta, Dodd was 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA. In each start, the left-hander went a little deeper into the contest. His last outing with the Green Jackets came on Saturday when Dodd went 4.1 innings, allowed 1 run on 1 hit while striking out six and walking just one.
Rome, which is fourth in his division, opens a six-game series on the road with the Ashville Tourists tonight.
Former Dan gets called up
DANVILLE — For the second time in a week, a former Danville Dan made his MLB debut on Sunday.
Relief pitcher Bryan Baker, a member of the 2014 Danville Dans, pitched a scoreless inning for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Oakland Athletics. Baker allowed one hit, while striking out one in his first MLB inning.
Baker was an 11th-round selection of the Colorado Rockies out of North Florida and then was traded to Toronto in 2018.
In 33 games this season with Buffalo, the triple-a affiliate of the Blue Jays, Bakers was 4-1 with nine saves and a 1.32 ERA.
Mojonnier claims Charleston title
CHARLESTON — After a top-20 finish in the mythical state cross country championships last fall, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior Eli Mojonnier claimed his second straight title to open the 2021 season on Saturday.
Mojonnier took first place at the Charleston Invitational with a time of 15 minutes, 36.38 seconds. Mahomet-Seymour’s Joseph Scheele was second (15:39.17) and Kyle Nofziger of Mahomet-Seymour was third.
As a team, the Blue Devils were 10th with Murphy McCool (18:36.44) finished 54th and James Dulin (18:45.38) taking 61st.
Danville, which didn’t field a full team, got a 34th place finish from Tyler Surprenant with a time of 17:49.99.
In the girls race, Bis-Henn/Ross-Al sophomore Gabriella Moreman was second to Newton’s Rylea Borgic. Moreman’s time was 19:38.46.
Danville’s Allie Thompson was 13th with a time of 20:39.13.
BHRA 4 St. Joe-Ogden3
ROSSVILLE — Liam Oxendine scored twice as the Blue Devils knocked off the Spartans in a non-conference contest on Monday
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin keeper Garrett Huls recorded 10 saves in the victory.
On Saturday, the Blue Devils suffered a 4-0 loss to Champaign Centennial. Adam Adham had three goals for the Chargers.
Oakwood/SF 6 ALAH 0
OAKWOOD — Reef Pacot and Saul Carillo each scored a pair of goals as the Oakwood/Salt Fork Comets improved to 4-3 on the season with a shutout victory over Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond.
OSF keeper Joshua Ruch had two saves in the victory, while Grant Powell and Brody Taflinger each contributed two assists.
Seeger wins 2 at invitational
FRANKFORT, Ind. — Sophia Ashby had 61 assists in three matches as the Seeger Patriots went 2-1 at the Clinton Prairie Invitational.
Seeger defeated Lafayette Jefferson (25-13, 25-20) and Sheridan (25-9, 25-15) but the Patriots dropped a hard-fought three-set match to the host Gophers (18-25, 25-16, 25-18).
Paige Laffoon had a team-high 17 kills on Saturday for the Patriots, while Riley Shrader and Aubry Cole each contributed 16 kills.
