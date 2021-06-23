ALTON — Danville Dans pitchers Patrick Dunn and Kade Snell continued their recent string of strong performances on Wednesday.
Dunn and Snell, who each won games last week in a doubleheader sweep of the Terre Haute Rex at Danville Stadium, combined to only give up three hits as the Dans beat the Alton River Dragons 2-0 at Lloyd Hopkins Field.
Dunn went six innings and struck out seven batters, while Snell went the last three innings and had three strikeouts to get his first save of the season.
Danville took the lead in the first when Keenan Taylor got a hit that scored Angelo Peraza when Alton left-fielder Harry Padden committed an error.
The Dans got an insurance run in the fifth, when Johnathan Thomas hit his second home run of the season.
Danny Beccera added two hits for the Dans, who are 15-9 and are now a half-game behind the Lafayette Aviators for the Wabash River Division lead. The Aviators lost to the West Virginia Miners 7-3.
The Dans return home today to face the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp with the game starting at 6:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Seeger duo named to All-State teams
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger softball team had two representatives recognized among the best of the state in the 2021 ICGSA All-State Softball Teams.
Sophomore Morgan Cooksey was named to the Class 1A/2A second team, while junior Riley Shrader was named to the third team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.