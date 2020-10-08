WATSEKA — Armstrong-Potomac’s Anna Duden advanced to sectional action on Wednesday in a IHSA Class 1A regional at Shewami Golf Course.
The senior shot a 96, which put her in the list of advancing individuals without a team.
Hoopeston Area’s Payton Armstrong and Kylie Brown each had a 113, while teammate Macy Hayes shot a 132. Salt Fork’s Amelia Birge carded a 116 and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Brooke Kelly shot a 143.
Duden will next play at The Rail Golf Course in Sherman for sectional action on Oct. 15.
Danville ninth at regional
NORMAL — The Danville boys golf team ended the season with a ninth-place finish in an IHSA Class 2A regional on Tuesday at Weibring Golf Club.
Cabot McLaughlin had the lowest score for the Vikings with a 104, which was good for 45th. Bodyn Gagnon was 48th (108), Ryan Jaruseski was 51st (113), Zach Spencer was 55th (117), Ben Omark was 56th (123) and Coleman Jessup took 57th (126).
Hoopeston seventh in meet
KANKAKEE — The Hoopeston Area boys golf team ended their season on Tuesday in an IHSA Class 1A regional at the Kankakee Elks Golf Club.
The Cornjerkers took seventh as a team in the meet, which only allowed the top two teams to move on to sectional action.
Individually, Ben Brown has the best finish for Hoopeston Area with a 97, which was good for 12th place. Wyatt Eisenmann was 17th (99), Nick Hofer was 26th (104) and Trevor Swartz was 46th (116).
Danville girls win triangular
URBANA — With four runners in the top 10, the Danville girls track team beat out Mattoon and Urbana on Tuesday in a triangular meet at the Kickapoo Rail Trail.
Erin Houpt had a time of 21 minutes, 15 seconds to lead the Vikings, which was good for third place individually. Allison Thompson was fifth (22:05), Kaity Parker was sixth (22:39) and Anna Stanley took ninth (23:32).
Kyra Dudley took 11th (24:51), Hallee Thomas finished 12th (25:32), Anayzel Ortiz Pinacho was 13th (26:09) and Savanna Rudy was 20th (28:30).
The boys teams took third against Mattoon and Urbana. Micah McGuire ended up fourth (17:17) for Danville, while Nolan Spangler was 16th (18:32), Moise York took 20th (19:05), Tyler Surprenant was 21st (19:11), John Blakeley was 31st (20:20) and Evan Vredenburgh took 32nd (20:21).
Seeger sweeps WRC meet
MONTEZUMA, Ind. — The Seeger boys and girls cross country teams each easily won Wabash River Conference titles on Tuesday in the WRC meet at Riverton Parke High School.
In the girls meet, the Patriots swept the top five spots. Jennifer Romero won the individual title in a time of 20 minutes, 42 seconds, while Libby Smith was second (21:01), Hadessah Austin was third (21:23), Allison High was fourth (21:41) and Nataleigh Yarborough took fifth (22:09). Avah Watson was seventh (22:49) and Leah Kirkpatrick took 14th (24:42).
North Vermillion was fourth as a team with Layla Strubburg leading the way in 19th (26:49).
Covington had no team score, but Bailey Duncan took sixth (22:24). Fountain Central also didn’t have a score, but Tyler Bowling was 11th (24:17).
In the boys meet, the Patriots had a 31 to beat out Fountain Central’s 40.
Kolton Pearson won the individual title at 18:26, while teammate Ethan Hernandez was second (18:34). Thomas Odle was sixth (19:27), Ethan Guminski (19:51) and Nathaniel Hennessey took 15th (20:44).
Carson Pietrzak was third for Fountain Central at 19:14, Hayden Kler was fifth (19:27), Dan Adams was seventh (19:28), Nathan Solomon was 13th (20:19) and Justin Butts was 16th (20:46).
Covington had no team score with an 11th place finish from Blake Bova (20:09) and a 12th place from Mason Duprey (20:18). North Vermillion also did not have a team score with Landon Wesch taking 37th (25:53) and Andrew Kunkle taking 38th (26:13).
Potters advance to final
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Covington team of Nolan and Myles Potter continued their season with a win in an IHSAA sectional semifinal.
The team beat Terre Haute North’s Mark Hankins and James Rogge 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 to go to 21-0 for the season.
With the win, the Potters will face a team from Northview in today’s sectional final.
South Vigo 5, Fountain Central 0
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Mustangs’ season ended on a low note as they were swept by South Vigo.
Fountain Central ends its season with a record of 14-3.
Covington 3, S. Vermillion 0
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team survived a tough first game against South Vermillion, but was able to cruise for a 26-24, 25-9, 25-14 win on Tuesday.
Amber Cruser had 13 kills for the Trojans, while Holly Linville had 10 kills, Lauren Vale had seven kills, Karsyn Engle had 32 assists and two aces and Erin Reynolds had 23 digs and four aces.
The Trojans are 17-7 and 6-1 in the Wabash River Conference and will face Crawfordsville on Thursday.
Southmont 3, Seeger 0
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team played close, but could not get past Southmont on Tuesday, losing 25-20, 25-23, 25-18.
Paige Laffoon had nine kills for the Patriots, while Riley Shrader had four kills, two blocks and eight digs and Haley Parrish had 10 assists and three kills.
Seeger is 11-10 and will face North Montgomery on Saturday.
N. Putnam 3, F. Central 0
ROACHDALE, Ind. — The Fountain Central volleyball team lost on Tuesday to North Putnam 25-11, 25-16, 25-14 in the regular season finale.
The Mustangs will now get ready for sectional play on Oct. 15 against Clinton Prairie.
