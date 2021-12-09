CHAMPAIGN — Former University of Illinois and current Chicago Bull Ayo Dosunmu will be honored among the best in school history next month.
Dosunmu will have his jersey honored on Thursday, Jan. 6 at the State Farm Center during the Illini's game with Maryland.
Dosunmu averaged 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists last season, becoming the first NCAA player in 11 years to average at least 20 points, six rebounds and five assists. He accumulated the most impressive single-season list of accolades ever by an Illini player, highlighted by USA Today National Player of the Year, Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year, and consensus first-team All-American.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Westville 68, Heritage 33
BROADLANDS — The Tigers rebounded from a loss to Milford on Tuesday to beat the Hawks on Wednesday.
Landen Haurez had 16 points to lead Westville, while Drew Wichtowski had 13, Bryce Burnett had 12 and Kamden Maddox had 10.
On Tuesday, the Tigers lost to Milford 43-34. Wichtowski had 11 points to lead the Tigers, while Bryce Burnett had seven points, Cole Maxwell had six and Landen Haurez added five points.
Adin Portwood had 18 points for Milford, while William Teig had 12 points and Nick Warren added nine.
The Tigers will play Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Friday.
Oakwood 49, St. Thomas More 47
FITHIAN — The Oakwood boys basketball team got its biggest win on Tuesday with a 49-47 win over No. 8 rated St. Thomas More.
Dalton Hobick had 21 points for the Comets, who was down 25-24 at halftime, while Josh Young had 16 points and Grant Powell added seven points.
Oakwood will host Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Dec. 14.
BHRA 64, Cissna Park 40
CISSNA PARK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team had a good time on the road on Tuesday with a 64-40 win over Cissna Park.
Brett Meidel had 23 points to lead the Blue Devils, while Braden Sackett and Ned Hill each had eight points and Hayden Rice and Dawson Dodd each added five.
Judah Christian 52, Salt Fork 51
CHAMPAIGN — The Salt Fork boys basketball team fought with Judah Christian all game, but in the end the Storm lost 52-51 on Tuesday.
Colden Earles had 18 points to lead Salt Fork, while Garrett Taylor had 15 and Blake Hettmansberger had five points.
The Storm will host Villa Grove on Friday.
St. Joseph-Ogden 75, Hoopeston Area 46
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area prep boys basketball took on a high-powered St. Joseph-Ogden team on Tuesday and lost 75-46.
Ben Brown had 12 points to lead the Cornjerkers, while Preston Van De Veer had 11 and Anthony Zamora had seven points.
Hoopeston Area will try to regroup against Salt Fork on Saturday.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Centennial 63, Oakwood 56
FITHIAN — Addie Wright had 25 points, but the Comets could not get the win against the Chargers.
Karsen Rupp had 14 points for Oakwood, while Ashlyn Pinnick added 10 points.
The Storm will face Hoopeston Area today at 6 p.m. It will be a varsity-only game.
Seeger 55, Fountain Central 13
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger girls basketball team jumped out to a big lead and cruised to a 55-13 win over Fountain Central on Tuesday.
Riley Shrader had 14 points to lead the Patriots, while Aubry Cole had 13, Addison Shrader had 10 and Anna Moore added nine.
Larissa Bowers had six points for Fountain Central, while Hannah Prickett had five points and Jerzi Hershberger had four rebounds and four assists.
The Patriots will play Riverton Parke on Thursday, while the Mustangs will play North Vermillion on Thursday.
PREP WRESTLING
Westville/GRF sweeps meet
WESTVILLE — The Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm wrestling teams took down Parke Heritage 58-18 and Charleston 72-6 on Tuesday.
Jesse Irelan (106 pounds), Logan Mahaffey (113), Houston Bryant (145), Jacob Pyle (152), Rylee Edwards (195) and Tre Ramirez (285) each won by pin in both of their matches for the Tigers, while Gabe Kiddo (126), Berlin Kiddo (132), Hayden Weaver (138) and Camron Steinepring each won by pin and an forfeit.
The Tigers will next wrestle Monticello and Westview on Dec. 14.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Young wins OVC Player of the Week
MURRAY, Ky. — For the second straight week, Oakwood High School grad Katelyn Young was named Player of the Week by the Ohio Valley Conference.
Young averaged 21 points and 10 rebounds over the past week with 28 points and 13 rebounds against Evansville and 14 points and seven rebounds against Samford.
Notre Dame 73, Valparaiso 56
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Schlarman Academy grad Anaya Peoples had three points with three rebounds as the Irish beat the Crusaders at home.
Notre Dame is 8-2 and will host Purdue-Fort Wayne on Sunday.
Western Illinois 96, SIUE 93
MACOMB — Danville High School grad Mikala Hall had two points, three assists and two rebounds, but the SIUE women's basketball team lost to Western Illinois 96-93 on Tuesday.
The Cougars will play Saint Louis on Thursday.
Oakland 79, E. Michigan 58
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Schlarman Academy grad Sydney Gouard had four rebounds, a assist and a steal as the Oakland women's basketball team beat Eastern Michigan 79-58 on Tuesday.
The Golden Grizzlies are 4-5 overall and will play Marshall University on Dec. 20 as part of the Las Vegas South Point Holiday Hoops Classic
