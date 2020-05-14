CHAMPAIGN — The top University of Illinois female and male athlete from the 2019-20 season was selected on Wednesday in the Dike Eddleman Awards.
For the male athlete of the year, Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu got the award, becoming the 18th basketball recipient and first since Deron Williams in 2005.
Dosunum was named first team All-Big Ten by league median and the Associated Press, becoming the first Illini player in 10 years to earn a spot of the team. He averaged 16.6 points to lead to team and averaged 19.7 points over the last six games of the season.
On the women’s side, volleyball player Jacqueline Quade won the award. She follows former teammate Jordyn Poulter, who won the award the last two years.
Quade was first-team All-Big Ten for the Illini and had 497 kills with 44 aces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.