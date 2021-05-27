CAPE GIRADEAU, Mo. — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin alum and Southeast Missouri pitcher Dylan Dodd was named Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year on Wednesday.
Dodd leads the league with a 2.36 ERA, 84 innings pitches, 102 strikeouts and eight wins for the Redhawks, and has struck out eight or more in12ofhis 13 starts.
The Redhawks are the top-seeded team in the OVC Tournament, which starts today and they will face Austin Peay at 2 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
North Vermillion 10, Riverton Parke 9
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Down 9-2 after four innings, Emma Eastlund hit an RBI single in the seventh to finish a monster comeback for the Falcons in an IHSAA Class 1A sectional semifinal.
Emily Fitzwater and Jenna Bailey each had two hits and two RBIs for North Vermillion, who scored five runs in the sixth and two in the seventh, while Callie Naylor had three hits and a RBI, Cami Pearman had two hits and a RBI, Hailey Hamilton and Eastlund each had a RBI, Alexis Brink had three hits and McKenzie Crowder had two hits.
Covington 17, Fountain Central 3
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Trojans made quick work of the Mustangs in a IHSAA Class 1A sectional semifinal.
Emily Holycross had three hits with a grand slam and six RBIs for the Trojans, who had 14 runs in the fourth inning, while Briley Peyton had three hits and two RBIs, and Holly Linville, Tyra Hammer, Karma Kingery and Lauryn Kempen each had one RBI.
Chloe Golia had two hits and two RBIs for Fountain Central, while Hannah Wood had a RBI and Maddie Medley had two hits.
Danville 14, Central5
CHAMPAIGN — Only up 6-5, the Vikings scored eight runs in the seventh to end any Maroon comeback attempts.
Lakin Alyea had two hits with a grand slam and five RBIs for Danville, while Allie Thurston had three hits and two RBIs, Ciera Beith had two hits and two RBIs, Arianna Appleman-Contreras had two hits and three RBIs Abby Decker had an RBI, Mia Gagnon had four hits and Emmalee Trover and Saige Keller each had three hits.
Salt Fork 12, A-P 0
CATLIN — Mackenzie Russell had11 strikeouts and pitched a two-hitter as the Storm shutout the Trojans.
Kendyl Hurt had four hits and three RBIs for Salt Fork, while Brynlee Keenran and Kendall Cooley each had two hits and a RBI and Kailey Frischkorn, Jaiden Baum, Macie Russel, Karlie Cain and Rozlynn Maring each had one RBI.
Jess Goulding and Kyla Bullington each had a hit for Armstrong-Potomac, who beat Hoopeston Area 17-13 on Tuesday.
Cami Saltsgaver had five hits with two RBIs for the Trojans, while Denley Heller had three hits and three RBIs, Brynn Spenser had three hits and two RBIs, Jess Goulding and Kyla Bullington each had two hits and two RBIs, Laney Duden had two hits and a RBI, Leanne Rogers had a RBI and Carlyn Crozier had three hits.
Aubreyana Perry had three hits and two RBIs for the Cornjerkers, while Audra Funk had two hits and two RBIs, Alexa Bailey had a home run with two RBIs, Ali Watson had two hits and a RBI and Emma Glotzbach and Brayden Kinnaird each had one RBI.
BHRA 13, Geo-RF 0
GEORGETOWN — The Blue Devils had 13 hits as they beat the Buffaloes.
Alyvia Jackson and Aniston Myers each had two hits and three RBIs for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Emma Myers and winning pitcher Laynee Dickison each had three hits and a RBI.
Lilli Hutson and Trinity Collins each had two hits for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, who was coming off a 4-3 loss to Paris.
The Buffaloes took a 2-0 lead in the first inning and would tie the game at 3-3 in the fourth, but the Tigers would get the last laugh with a run in the sixth for a 4-3 win.
Hutson, Makaelyn Lagacy and Whittaker each had one RBI for Geo-RF, while Whittaker had five strikeouts on the mound.
The Blue Devils were coming off a 6-5 loss to Leroy on Tuesday. Losing pitcher Alyvia Jackson and Laynee Dickison each had two hits and two RBIs for the Blue Devils, while Ella Myers had three hits.
Milford 13, Oakwood 7
MUNCIE — The Bearcats hit five home runs as they beat the Comets.
Jordin Lucht and Brynlee Wright each had two home runs for Milford, while Emmaleah Marshino had a homerun.
Karsen Rupp had three hits and four RBIs for Oakwood, while Savannah Nevitt had three hits and Alyssa McCoy and Madison Stuebe each had two hits.
PREP BASEBALL
Salt Fork 13, A-P 3
CATLIN — Zach Gritten hit two home runs as the Storm beat the Trojans in five innings.
Gritten had two hits with four RBIs for Salt Fork, while Blake Norton had three hits with a home run and four RBIs and Hayden Prunkard and Deegan Albert each had two hits.
Gavin Parkerson had a home run and two RBIs to lead Armstrong-Potomac, who beat Hoopeston Area 7-4 on Tuesday.
Urbana 17, Danville 0
DANVILLE — The Danville baseball team could not get a hit on Tuesday as they lost to Urbana 17-0 in five innings.
Caleb Gollings got the win for the Tigers as he had five strikeouts, while Cameron Feuerborn had two strikeouts in getting the loss for the Vikings.
Milford 6, Oakwood 4
OAKWOOD — The Comets scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh, but could not finish the comeback against the Bearcats.
Cayden Wells had two RBIs for Oakwood, while Dalton Hobick had two hits and a RBI and Isiah Ruch added two hits.
Luke McCabe had three hits with a RBI for Milford, while Aaron Banning had two hits and a RBI, Nicholas Warren and Adin Portwood each had a RBI and Sawyer Laffoon added two hits.
Casey-Westfield 17, Westville 3
TILTON — The Westville baseball team took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but was outscored 17-1 after that in a 17-3 loss to Casey-Westfield on Tuesday.
Landen Haurez had two hits and a RBI for the Tigers, while Gage Lange had a RBI.
Seeger 11, Western Boone 2
THORNTOWN, Ind.— The Trojans started with four runs in the first and ended with seven runs in the seventh to clinch the win.
Khal Stephen had four hits with three RBIs for Seeger, while Cade Walker had two hits and two RBIs, Nick Turner and Jameson Sprague each had three hits and a RBI, Drew Holland had two RBIs and Caleb Edwards and Jace Ware each had one RBI.
Covington 13, Attica 7
ATTICA, Ind. — The Trojans jumped out to a 11-0 lead and cruised to a win over the Red Ramblers.
Conlan Moore had three hits and three RBIs for Covington, while Brooks Nicely had four RBIs, Dane Gerling had two hits and two RBIs, Wyatt Martin had three hits and a RBI, Trace Hammer had a RBI and Jordan Inman and Shea Springer each had two hits.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Fountain Central wins triangular
ATTICA, Ind. — The Fountain Central golf team beat out Parke Heritage and Attica in a triangular meet Tuesday at Harrison Hills Golf Course.
Wesley Jackson was tied for medalist honors with a 42 for the Mustangs, while Jaylin Payne had a 47, Matt York shot a 50 and Cody Linville, Jacob Keeling and Nathan Summers each had a 52.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Danville 2, Bloomington 2
BLOOMINGTON — The Danville girls soccer team overcame a 2-0 halftime deficit and settled for a2-2 tie with Bloomington on Tuesday.
Lilly Kelly had a goal and a assist for the Vikings, while Ava Towne had a goal and Josie Hotsinpiller had a assist.
Aniya Parker had 10 saves in goal for Danville, who is 4-6-1 and 2-4-1 in the Big 12 Conference and will face Peoria Richwoods on Thursday.
PREP GIRLS TRACK
Danville sixth at Big 12
PEORIA — Halle Thomas won two events and was second in a third as the Vikings took sixth at the Big 12 girls meet.
Thomas won the 100 (15.30 seconds) and 300 (47.09) hurdles for Danville and was second in the pole vault (3.04 meters).
Karena Mayfield was fourth in discus (28.12m) and seventh in shot put (9.32m) and Nautika Conaway was sixth in the 200.
Seeger's season ends in regional
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Seeger girls track team's season ended as none of its athletes could not advance from a IHSAA regional on Tuesday.
The highest finish for the Patriots was in the 3,200 relay, where Allison High, Hadessah Austin, Libby Smith and Jennifer Romero took eighth with a time of 9 minutes, 53.69 seconds.
High was 11th in the 800 (2:26.14)and Romero was 12th in the 3,200 run (12:16.53).
