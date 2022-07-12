ROME, Ga. — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin product Dylan Dodd is ready for the next level.
Dodd got the word Monday that he is going from the High-A Rome Braves to the Double-A Mississippi Braves.
Dodd has a 9-5 record with 91 strikeouts and a 3.44 ERA at Rome this season and was coming off a 3-2 win over Asheville on Sunday where he had nine strikeouts and five no-hit innings in six and 2/3 innings.
LEGION BASEBALL
Speakers sweep Kokomo
KOKOMO. Ind. — The Post 210 Seniors were able to beat Kokomo 5-2 and 8-7 on Sunday in a doubleheader.
In the first game, Andy Onnen had two hits and two RBIs for the Speakers, while Drew Pinkston had two hits and a RBI and Brody Sexton and Isaiah Ruch each had one RBI. Brodi Winge had seven strikeouts in six innings to get the win, while Blake Norton pitched a perfect seventh.
In the second game, the Speakers held off a late charge by Kokomo to get the win.
Norton had three hits and three RBIs, while Landon Haurez had a solo home run and Josh Young had two hits and a RBI.
Junior Speakers split with Shelby Co.
TILTON — The Junior Speakers won the first game 9-2, but lost 9-6 in the second game of a doubleheader with Shelby County on Saturday.
In the first game, Deegan Albert had three hits with a double and a home run and four RBIs, while Braxton Waller had two hits and two RBIs, Cade Schaumburg had two hits and a RBI, Adam Watson had a RBI and Pedro Rangel had two hits.
Albert had two RBIs in the second game, while Schaumburg had two hits and a RBI and Cian Moore had one RBI.
PROSPECT LEAGUE
Danville 8, Terre Haute 0
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Three Dans pitchers gave up three hits as they shut out the Rex on Sunday.
Josh Leerssen pitched the first four innings and had five strikeouts, winner Josh Gassler had five strikeouts in three innings and Bryce Martens had two strikeouts in two innings.
Keenan Taylor had three hits and three RBIs, while Carlos Vasquez and Cam Swanger each had two RBIs and Will Portera had two hits and a RBI.
