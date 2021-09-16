ST. JOSEPH — The Danville volleyball team hit the road on Wednesday to play St. Joseph-Ogden.
The Vikings could not get much offense in as they lost 25-10, 25-7 to the Spartans.
Danville will return to Big 12 Conference play today when they host Peoria Manual.
BHRA 2, Schlarman 0
BISMARCK — The Blue Devils defeated the Hilltoppers 25-18, 25-8 on Tuesday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
The Blue Devils will face Cissna Park today, while the Hilltoppers will take on Iroquois West.
Salt Fork 2, Hoopeston Area 0
CATLIN — The Storm hosted the Cornjerkers and won 25-15, 25-10 on Tuesday.
Kendyl Hurt had eight kills for the Storm, who beat Villa Grove 27-25, 22-25, 25-13 on Monday as Hurt had 15 kills.
A-P 2, Oakwood 0
OAKWOOD — The Trojans was able to sweep the Comets 25-11, 25-14 in Vermilion Valley Conference action on Tuesday.
Kyla Bullington had five kills, five blocks and six digs for the Trojans, while Madelyn Hudson had six kills, Lily Jameson had 17 assists, five digs, two blocks and a ace and Cadence Crull had five digs.
The Trojans are 9-4 overall and 2-0 in the VVC.
Milford 2, Westville 0
WESTVILLE — The Tigers lost a close first set 26-24 to the Bearcats and would lose the second set 25-16 on Tuesday.
Jasmyn Meeker had seven kills, two blocks and 11 digs for Westville, while Lydia Gondzur had seven assists, Hadley Cox had six assists, Maddison Appl had three blocks, Chloe Brant had three kills and two blocks and Rylee Jones had 13 digs.
Benton Central 3, Covington 1
OXFORD, Ind. — The Trojans lost their second straight game on Tuesday in a 22-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-14 loss to the Bison.
Alex Sutherlin had 11 kills and 17 digs for the Trojans, while Holly Linville had eight kills and 14 digs, Lauren Vale had seven kills and Karsyn Engle got 40 assists.
Covington is 11-5 and will take part in the Lafayette Jefferson Tournament on Saturday.
Fountain Central 3, Attica 0
ATTICA, Ind. — The Mustangs swept the Red Ramblers 25-21, 25-18, 25-22 on Tuesday in Wabash River Conference action.
Larissa Bowers had 12 kills for the Mustangs, while Lillie Fishero had 22 assists and three aces, Chloe Golia had seven kills and 12 digs and Jerzi Hershberger had 36 digs and six aces.
Fountain Central will face Frankfort on Monday.
S. Newton 3, Seeger 0
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Patriots fought hard, but lost 25-14, 25-19, 25-17 to No. 6 rated South Newton on Tuesday.
Riley Shrader had 11 kills and eight digs for the Patriots, while Aubry Cole had five kills and 13 digs, Abby Clem had four kills with 11 digs and Haley Parrish had 18 assists and nine digs.
The Patriots are 8-5 and will face Benton Central today.
Westville, Salt Fork compete in meet
PARIS — The Tigers and Storm were part of a meet with host Paris and Marshall on Tuesday at Eagle Ridge Golf Course.
The Storm was third at 221 with Carter Ridge, Hunter Wantland and Amelia Birge each getting a 55 and Sam Pearman carding a 56.
The Tigers were fourth at 265 with Ty Williamson getting a 51, Grayson McBride getting a 69, Gage Hatcher carding a 70 and Katelyn Callahan getting a 75.
Paris was first at 163 with three golfers each scoring a 39 and Marshall was second at 180.
Bloomington 4, Danville 0
DANVILLE — The Vikings could not get any offense in on Tuesday as they lost to the Purple Raiders.
Tyler Finley had 15 saves in goal for the Vikings, who will host Peoria Richwoods today.
GRFW 8, Watseka 0
GEORGETOWN — Luke Barney had four goals as the Buffaloes beat the Warriors on Tuesday.
Jace Bina had two goals for Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, while Wes Curry and Chaz Howe each had one goal.
Eli Davis had his third shutout in goal for GRFW, who will host First Baptist today.
Hoopeston Area 4, Iroquois West 1
HOOPESTON — The Cornjerkers stayed undefeated in Vermilion Valley Conference play on Tuesday with a 4-1 win over Iroquois West.
The Cornjerkers scored three of their goals in the first half with Kayden Wallace, Talen Gredy and Nick Hofer each getting a goal and Hofer had two assists.
In the second half, Gredy scored his second goal of the game after a punt from goalie Owen Root. Root had two saves to get the win for the Cornjerkers, who are 9-4-1 and 6-0 in the VVC and will host Watseka today.
Fountain Central 5, Attica 0
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Mustangs rebounded from a loss to Parke Heritage on Tuesday to beat Attica 5-0 on Wednesday.
Skyler Hoagland, Gabe McCollum and Koby Wolf each won singles for Fountain Central, while the doubles teams of Carter Merryman and Brayden Prickett and Noah Armstrong and Lukas Miller also won.
The Mustangs are 6-4 and will play West Vigo on Monday.
SPHL HOCKEY
Bobcats sign Louis-Jean
DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Bobcats continue to bolster their roster by signing Darick Louis-Jean to a training camp agreement.
The 20-year old Louis-Jean is from Montreal and played in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, mostly for the Gatineau Olympiques. He posted 21 points in 137 games and played with Zachary Bolduc of the St. Louis Blues.
