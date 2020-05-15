DANVILLE — Danville High School will join a recent trend on May 22.
The school will turn the lights on Ned Whitesell Field from 8-8:20 p.m. to honor the class of 2020, first responders, medical professionals and Essential workers and teachers.
The practice has been used in high school fields across America to symbolically light hope during the difficult times.
Also residents of Danville and surrounding communities are asked to turn on their front porch lights during this time to join in.
To honor shelter in place orders, there will be no access to Ned Whitesell Field.
Edwards, Paradise earn medal
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois’ athletes Taylor Edwards and Michael Paradise won the Big Ten Conference Medal of Honor on Thursday.
The medal is awarded annually to one male and one female student-athlete from the graduating class of each member institution who has demonstrated excellence on and off the field throughout their college career.
Edwards pitched for the Illini softball team for four seasons, raking seventh in Illini history with 37 wins, a 3.41 ERA and 61 starts. She also played in six games this past season for the women’s basketball team.
Edwards is a four-time Academic All-Big Ten selection (2017-20), two-time Easton NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete (2018-19), two-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar (2018-19), two-time Fighting Illini Spirit Award winner (2018 & ‘20), Chi-Alpha-Sigma member (2018-20) and won the 2018 Big Ten Outstanding Sportsmanship Award.
Paradise is a three-time All-American in gymnastics and helped Illinois win the 2018 Big Ten Championship.
He was team captain for this season and is a two-time Academic All- Big Ten Honoree and Big Ten Distinguished Scholar.
