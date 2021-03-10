DANVILLE — The Danville boys soccer team started the season strong, but could not finish.
The Vikings had a 3-1 halftime lead, but Champaign Centennial would score four goals in the second half to get a 5-3 win on Wednesday.
Moise York had two goals for Danville, while Leighton Arnett had two goals, Edwin Sanchez had a goal and Joshua Pasigna had an assist.
Tyler Finley had 24 saves in goal for the Vikings, who will try to regroup against Peoria Manual on Monday.
Hoopeston Area 6, Schlarman 0
HOOPESTON — Derek Drayer’s first-ever high school soccer match for Hoopeston Area turned into his first career clean sheet as the goal keeper for the Cornjerkers.
Drayer, a junior, stopped all four shots he faced from the Schlarman Academy Hilltoppers as Hoopeston Area opened the soccer season with a 6-0 victory on Tuesday.
It was also successful debut for freshmen Talen Gredy and Owen Root.
Gredy had a goal and two assists for the Cornjerkers, while Root had a goal. Other players scoring goals for Hoopeston Area were juniors Ben Brown, Isaias Diaz, Nick Hofer and Kayden Wallace. Brown, Hofer and Wallace also had assists in the contest.
BHRA 3, Oakwood/SF 2
ROSSVILLE — Three goals in the first half, including two by Liam Oxendine proved to be just enough for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils opened the abbreviated COVID-19 soccer season with a 3-2 victory over the Oakwood/Salt Fork Comets in Rossville.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin keeper Garrett Huls recorded 11 saves, while Keanu King had two assists and Hayden Rice scored the third goal of the first half for the Blue Devils.
The Comets scored twice in the second half with Raef Pacot picking up assists on goals by Brady Tevebaugh and Sam Howie. Aaron Dean had nine saves for Oakwood/Salt Fork.
Milford 46, GSW 36
MILFORD — Trey Totheroh just missed a triple-double in leading the Milford Bearcats to a 46-36 victory over the Gardner-South Wilmington Panthers on Tuesday night.
Totheroh, who scored 11 of his game-high 14 points in the fourth quarter, also pulled down eight rebounds and dished out nine assists, while Trace Fleming contributed 12 points in the victory.
BHRA 49, Cissna Park 29
BISMARCK — Nothing is a better indicator of progress than the actual results on the court.
The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin girls basketball team proved that statement on Tuesday night with a 49-29 victory over the Cissna Park Timberwolves in the season finale for the Blue Devils.
Back on Feb. 13, it was the Timberwolves beating the Blue Devils 35-21, so Bis-Henn/Ross-Al showed a 34-point improvement in 24 days.
Junior Sophia Rome had a huge night for Bismarck-Henning as she scored a game-high 16 points to go along with a game-high 18 rebounds. It’s her second 18-rebound game of the season, as she also pulled down that many rebounds in the Blue Devils win over the Georgetown-Ridge Farm Buffaloes on Feb. 25.
Rome was the only player to score in double figures for either team. Freshman Ella Myers finished with nine points for the Blue Devils, while freshman Aubrey Peters and junior Mikayla Cox each chipped in with 7. Emma Morrical led Cissna Park with 8 points.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin ends the abbreviated COVID-19 basketball season with a 4-7 record.
Northwestern 67, Illinois 42
INDIANAPOLIS — After getting their first Big Ten Tournament win for Nancy Fahey on Tuesday, the Illini could not get past the Wildcats.
Kennedi Myles had 10 points and nine rebounds, while Jeanae Terry had nine points.
With the loss, the Illini end the season with an 5-18 record.
