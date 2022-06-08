EUGENE, Ore. — Oakwood native and University of Illinois runner Jon Davis is making the most of his last NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
Davis won his 1,500-meter run semifinal on Wednesday with a time of 3 minutes, 37.39 seconds, beating out Washington’s Nathan Green’s time of 3:37.46.
Davis will move on to Friday’s final, which will be at 4:12 p.m.
Post 210 Junior Gold 13, Rantoul 0
TILTON — The Post 210 Junior Gold team cruised to a 13-0 win over the Rantoul Junior Legion 13-0 on Tuesday.
Braxton Waller had four hits and four RBIs for the gold team, while Cade Schaumburg had three hits and two hits, Zach Russell, Grant Morgan, Jacob Onnen, Jeremiah Watson and Cian Moore each had one RBI and Deegan Albert had two hits.
Jameson Remole and Onnen combined to give up only one hit with 11 strikeouts for the Junior Gold, who will face Woodridge on Friday in the Rantoul Gameday Tourney.
