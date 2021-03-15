STILLWATER, Okla. — Oakwood native Jon Davis ended his cross-country career at the University of Illinois as one of the top runners in the nation.
The redshirt senior was the mens squad’s sole runner at the NCAA Championships after qualifying as an individual. He earned All-American honors with his 39th place finish in 30:46.3, the first All-American honor for an Illinois male cross country runner since Dylan Lafond in 2015.
“Jon’s All-American honor is a testament to how hard he has fought to perform well for his team both on the track and the course this year despite many challenges along the way,” Illinois coach Sarah Haveman said. “This will be a great stepping stone for him.”
At the 3k mark, Davis found himself in 71st place, but as each additional kilometer went by he improved his overall position. Eventually reaching 39th place, Davis found himself inside the All-American criteria threshold of top-40 runners in the race.
Also, the Illinois women’s team ended up 21st as a team with Rebecca Craddock leading the way with a time of 21:15.9, which was good for 68th.
St. Joe-Ogden 2, Hoopeston Area 0
ST. JOSEPH — The Cornjerkers had a hard start to the season, losing 25-13, 25-13 to the Spartans.
Ali Watson had three aces for Hoopeston Area, who was up 7-2 in the first set and 8-4 in the second set against St. Joseph-Ogden, but could not hold on.
The Cornjerkers will take on Milford today.
DACC 68, Illinois Central 56
PEORIA — Lewis Richards had 15 points as the Jaguars defeated the Cougars on Sunday.
Raymond Terry had 10 points with six rebounds for Danville Area Community College, while David Gorman had nine points, Kameron Barnett had eight, Ahmoni Weston and Drew Reifsteck each added seven and Tyshay Epps had five points and five assists.
The Jaguars will travel to Lincoln Land Community College on Thursday.
Illinois Central 71, DACC 44
PEORIA — The Lady Jaguars could not overcome a slow first half as they lost to the Cougars on Sunday.
Rylee Dowers and Asaya Bulgin each had 12 points for Danville Area Community College, with Bulgin getting nine rebounds and two blocks and Dowers getting seven rebounds and two steals. Alexus Mobley had eight points and three assists, while Maria Artigas added five points.
The Lady Jaguars will try to regroup against Lincoln Land Community College on Thursday.
DACC goes 3-1
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Jaguars started the season with taking three out of four games on Saturday and Sunday.
On Saturday, Danville Area Community College started the season with a 4-3 win over Ivy Tech. Luke Barnes, Dawson Johns and Chase Vinson each had an RBI as Luke Olson got the win in relief of starter Jake Andriole.
In the second game, of the day, Jonathan Latham had three RBIs, while Kyle Bartman and Andy Bunton each had two RBIs as DACC beat Lincoln Trail 9-4. Vinson had two hits and a RBI while CJ Backer had 10 strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings to get the win.
DACC started Sunday’s action losing 11-0 to Lincoln Trail as Ryan Adams took the loss, but the Jaguars would rebound with a 11-5 win over Ivy Tech. Barnes had three RBIs, while Vinson, Keegan Nickoson and Noah Larent each had two RBIs and Andriole and Dustin DuPont each had one RBI.
Jake Stipp got the win for the Jaguars, who will play Southwestern Illinois College today.
EIU goes 1-2
CHARLESTON — The Panthers lost two out of three to Murray State over the weekend.
After losing Friday’s opener 9-2, Eastern Illinois beat the Racers 14-10 in the first game on Saturday, but lost later in the day 15-5.
Former Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin alum Chase Rademacher had two hits with two RBIs in the win for the Panthers, who will face Tennessee Tech on Friday.
Panthers win two of three
CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois won the first two games of a weekend series with Belmont, but lost the last game.
The Panthers won the first game 2-1 on Friday and won the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader 12-6 before losing 7-4 later on Saturday.
Danville native Megan Burton had an RBI in Saturday’s win and two home runs and three RBIs in the loss for the Panthers, who will play Austin Peay on Friday.
