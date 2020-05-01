DANVILLE — After a early start to the offseason, the Danville Dashers now have to go through the rest of the offseason with a new coach.
The Dashers hired Gary Gill on Friday to replace Ray Tremblay, who the team announced stepped down earlier in the week.
Gill, a Quebec native, was previously the head coach of the Rome Frenzy in the FPHL’s inaugural season. Gil has coached teams in the ECHL (Reading), CHL (Mississippi), and WSHL (Cheyenne and Oklahoma City). Before his time with the River Dragons, Gill was serving as the head coach and owner of the Oklahoma City Jr. Blazers.
“I am thankful for the opportunity given to me by Diane Short and Barry Soskins to join the Dasher family, and it’s already rich hockey heritage,” Gill said in a Dashers’ press release. “I’m also looking forward to meeting our fans and getting to know them, and being a part of the Danville community.
“Right now, I’m focusing on building a team that represents the city of Danville,” Gill stated. “Hard working, high energy [teams] that will battle to defend the crest they wear on their jerseys every day.”
