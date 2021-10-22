DANVILLE — While a lot of prep football teams are finishing up their regular seasons this weekend, the Danville, Westville and Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman teams are taking it off.
The Vikings won their game with Urbana by forfeit, ending the season with a 4-5 record. Urbana forfeited the rest of its games early in the season.
The annual Coal Bucket game between the Tigers and Buffaloes was also called off when GRFC forfeited on Wednesday. With the win, Westville ends with a 7-2 overall record and 4-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference South, while GRFC end the season with an 0-9 overall record and a 0-4 mark.
The Tigers, along with Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac and Salt Fork, will see who they will face in playoff action today when the IHSA football pairings are announced.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Salt Fork 2, Schlarman 0
CATLIN — The Salt Fork volleyball team ended the regular season with a 25-8, 25-10 win over Schlarman Academy on Thursday.
Olivia Birge had eight kills and 13 assists for the Storm, who will face Urbana University High in regional play on Tuesday, while the Hilltoppers will take on Armstrong-Potomac on Tuesday in regional action.
Westville 2, BHRA 1
BISMARCK — The Westville volleyball team got past Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 22-25, 25-22, 25-19 on Thursday.
Jasmyn Meeker had 15 kills and seven digs for the Tigers, while Lydia Gondzur and Hadley Cox each had 11 assists, Ella Miller had three aces and Maddison Appl had three kills and two blocks.
The Tigers will face Hoopeston Area in regional play on Monday, while the Blue Devils will play Oakwood on Monday in regional play.
A-P 2, Geo-RF 0
ARMSTRONG — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team defeated Georgetown-Ridge Farm 25-19, 25-15 in the regular season finale for both teams on Thursday.
Lily Jameson had four kills, three blocks and 13 assists for the Trojans, while Kyla Bullington had eight kills, Mattie Kennel had six kills, Gracie Gordon had three blocks and Cami Howie had two aces and five digs.
The Trojans are 20-11 and end their VVC season at 8-4 and will play Schlarman Academy in regional play on Tuesday.
Chrisman 2, Hoopeston Area 1
HOOPESTON — The Chrisman volleyball team defeated Hoopeston Area 25-23, 21-25, 25-21 on Thursday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Maecy Johnson had 12 kills, six blocks, four aces and nine digs for the Cardinals, while Kailey Phipps had six kills, Piper Knight had five kills, 11 digs and two aces and Brianna Barna had 24 assists.
Chrisman is 11-16 overall and end VVC play at 5-7 and will play Tri-County in regional action on Tuesday. The Cornjerkers will play at the Mahomet-Seymour Tournament on Saturday.
