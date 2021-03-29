DANVILLE — The Danville volleyball team battled back from a first game loss to defeat Hoopeston Area 22-25, 25-16, 25-16 on Monday.
Savanna Rudy had 11 kills and 15 digs for the Vikings, while Emmalee Trover had 21 assists and Anna Stanley each had seven aces.
Bre Crose had six kills for the Cornjerkers, while Emma Glotzbach had three aces.
Decatur Lutheran 20, Schlarman 0
DANVILLE — After a tough loss to Milford/Cissna Park last week, the Schlarman football team tried to regroup against another tough team in Decatur Lutheran.
Unlike last week, the Hilltoppers could not get on the board first and ended up not getting on the board at all as they lost 20-0 to the Lions.
The Hilltoppers are 0-2 and will try to get the first win next week against Blue Ridge in their first road game of the season.
Schlarman 22, HAAP 6
HOOPESTON — The Salt Fork football team got the season started on the right foot with a 22-6 win over Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac on Friday.
It was the first game of the season for both teams, who did not play the first week of the season.
The Storm will host Georgetown-Ridge Farm next week, while the Cornjerkers will take on Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
Oakwood 66, Geo-RF 14
FITHIAN — The Oakwood football team scored early and often on Friday as they were able to beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm 66-14.
Brevin Wells threw for 265 yards and four touchdowns, while Gaven Clouse ran for 116 yards with two touchdowns and caught a 55-yard pass for another score.
Josh Young had three catches for 95 yards and a score, Brady Howard had three catches for 82 yards and a score and Griffin Trees had a 30-yard catch for a touchdown. Dalton Hobick had a 92-yard touchdowns run and also returned a interception 60 yards for a touchdown.
Kylan Hasselbring scored a touchdown for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, who played its first game under new coach Stan Wienke.
The Comets will host Westville next week, while the Buffaloes will travel to Salt Fork.
DACC 85, Rend Lake 77
DANVILLE — Sophomore Day’Len Davis-Williams scored a career-high 29 points to lead the Danville Area Community College Jaguars to an 85-77 victory over the Rend Lake College Warriors on Sunday at the Mary Miller Gymansium.
Davis-Williams, a former standout at Danville High, was an impressive 13-of-17 from the field and he also had a game-high 7 rebounds for the Jaguars, who extended their win streak to four straight. His previous career-best was 24 points on March 11 against Parkland College.
The Jaguars, who are now 6-9 on the abbreviated pandemic season, shot 56.4 percent in the victory, including 62.8 percent (27-of-43) inside of the 3-point arc.
Freshman Drew Reifsteck, a former standout at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, also had a big game for DACC with 10 points and a game-high nine assists.
Other players in double figures for the Jaguars included Lewis Richards (19), Kameron Barnett (17) and Ahmoni Weston (10).
Up next for DACC is the NJCAA Division II District Tournament, between Regions 16 and 24. Two berths to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament, to be held on the Dick Shockey Court at the Mary Miller Gymnasium, will be available. Pairings, dates and times for the games will announced on Wednesday.
Colorado State takes fourth in NIT
FRISCO, Texas — The Rams lost to Memphis 90-67 in the NIT semifinals on Saturday and would fall to Louisiana Tech 76-74 to end up fourth in the NIT.
Danville native Kendle Moore had senve points and seven rebounds for Colorado State against Memphis and had 10 points against Louisiana Tech.
The Rams end the season with a 20-8 record.
DACC takes three of four
DANVILLE — After a split of a doubleheader on Saturday, the Jaguars would sweep Vincennes in two games at Danville Stadium.
In the first game, Jake Andriole only gave up two hits in seven innings with six strikeouts in a 8-0 lead. Chase Vinson had three hits and two RBIs, while Ethan Hall, Dustin Dupont, Mason Dean and Andriole each had one RBI.
In game two, the Jaguars poured on the offense in a 12-4 win. Hall had three hits and three RBIs, while Andy Bunton, Jonathan Latham, Vinson, Dean and Kyle Bartman each had one RBI.
On Sunday, Bunton had six hits and five runs scored on Sunday in the first game as the Danville Area Community College baseball team split with Vincennes.
The Jaguars overcame a 5-1 deficit to win the first game 9-7 as sophomore Riley Hershberger picked up the victory in relief, allowing just two runs in 5.1 innings.
DACC, which is now 9-2 overall and 5-1 in the M-WAC, took the lead for good with a 5-run sixth inning highlighted by a two-out, 3-run, bases-clearing double to center from sophomore Chase Vinson.
Freshman Luke Olson recorded the final four outs — striking out three — to pick up the save for the Jaguars.
Olson was as fortunate in the second game of the twinbill.
The right-hander allowed two runs in the bottom of the seventh with Ryne Wheeler of Vincennes delivering the game-winning, RBI-single, giving the Trailblazers a 5-4 victory.
Freshman Jake Andriole drove home all four runs for the Jaguars in the second game, belting a 2-run homer in the first and he followed that up with a 2-run double to right in the fifth, giving DACC a 4-3 lead.
The Jaguars are 11-2 overall and 7-1 in the Mid-West Athletic Conference
DACC sweeps Lewis & Clark
GODFREY — The Danville Area Community College softball team opened Mid-West Athletic Conference play with a doubleheader sweep of Lewis & Clark Community College on Sunday.
The Jaguars won both games by the mercy rule, 16-4 in the first game and 18-2 in the second.
In the first game, Payten Redman had three hits and three RBIs for Danville Area Community College, while Baylee Parker and Shayla Mills each had three RBIs, Danielle Shuey had two RBIs and Ashlynn McTagertt, Jordan Wharton, Hailee Gifford, Taylor Stal and Kaitlyn Loewenstein each added one RBI.
Gifford would have seven RBIs in the second game, while Natalie Shuey had three RBIs and Redman, Kylie Neuman, Mills, McTagertt, Stal and Baylee Parker each added one RBI.
Kimbro, Wilson shine in invite
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Former Salt Fork and current Iowa athlete Jenny Kimbro and Danville native and Michigan athlete Ameia Wilson put up good numbers in the first Big Ten Invite of the season over the weekend.
Kimbro won the 100 meter hurdles in 13.46 seconds for the Hawkeyes, took 12th in the 400 hurdles (1:07.01) and was part of a 1,600 relay team that took second at 3:40.46.
Wilson was part of the winning 400 relay team that ran a 46.28 for the Wolverines and was fifth in the 200 dash (24.37).
