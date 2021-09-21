CATLIN — The Danville volleyball team came off playing in the Boiler Invitational on Saturday to play Salt Fork on Monday.
The Vikings could not get past the Storm as they lost 25-17, 25-17.
Lynae Ward, DeAsia Gamble and Simone Atkinson each had three kills for Danville, while Ward had six digs, four aces and a block and Emmalee Trover had seven assists.
The Vikings will return to Big 12 action today against Normal Community.
Geo-RF 2, Urbana Uni. 0
GEORGETOWN — Trinity Collins had nine kills as the Buffaloes beat Urbana University 25-8, 25-9.
J'Lynn Waltz had five kills for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Gentry Howard had four kills and five digs, Makaelyn Lagacy had eight aces and three digs and Kendall Roberts had 13 assists.
Judah Christian 2, Hoopeston Area 0
HOOPESTON — Kaitlynn Lange had five kills and Logan Watson had nine digs, but the Cornjerkers lost 25-14, 25-17 at home.
Hoopeston Area stays at home today to face Oakwood.
Covington 3, Terre Haute North 2
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Trojans found a way to get past Terre Haute North 25-22, 25-16, 23-25, 24-26, 15-13.
Holly Linville had 11 kills, three blocks and 15 digs for Covington, while Alex Sutherlin had nine kills, six aces and 14 digs, Haley Harmeson had six kills and Karsyn Engle had 43 assists and 13 digs.
The Trojans was coming off a 2-2 finish in the Lafayette Jefferson Tournament on Saturday. Covington secured wins over Lafayette Jeff and Lapel, while the Trojans lost to Clinton Prairie and Bloomington North.
Engle had a team-high 84 assists in the four matches for the Trojans to along with 23 digs, while Amber Cruser had 29 kills and 19 digs.
Seeger 3, Attica 0
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — After winning their own invitational on Saturday, the Patriots beat the Red Ramblers 25-14, 25-11, 25-4.
Riley Shrader had 11 kills and three blocks for Seeger, while Sophia Ashby had 25 assists, six kills and 11 digs and Paige Laffoon had nine kills.
The Patriots won their own tournament with beating Delphi, North Montgomery and West Vigo. Shrader had 25 kills, 15 digs and four blocks and Ashby had 55 assists, 12 kills and 22 digs.
PREP BOYS GOLF
BHRA wins meet
DANVILLE — Leighton Meeker and Nick Garmon each had a score of 40 as the Blue Devils beat out Oakwood and Westville in a triangular meet at Harrison Park Golf Course.
Tyson Smith had a 47 for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville Alvin while Cooper Carpenter added a50.
Oakwood was second with Case Kopacz getting a 40 to lead the team while Westville was third with Ty Williamson leading the way with a 50.
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Local teams compete in sectional
ATTICA, Ind. — Seeger, Fountain Central and Covington competed in an IHSAA sectional on Saturday at Harrison Hills Golf course.
Those teams did not qualify for regionals. Seeger was seventh as Jayci Halsema led the way with a 105, Fountain Central was eighth as Nola Walls scored a 104 and Covington was ninth as Briley Peyton had a 101
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Hoopeston Area 8, Unity 0
TOLONO — Ben Brown had three goals and two assists as the Cornjerkers beat the Rockets.
Talen Gredy had two goals for Hoopeston Area, while Kamerin Cade, Gabe Joneikis and Isaias Diaz each had a goal and Nick Hofer had an assist.
Derek Drayer and Kaleb Hollen combined for the shutout in goal for the Cornjerkers, who will face Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville today.
St. Thomas More 3, Oakwood/Salt Fork 1
OAKWOOD — Grant Powell scored the lone goal for the Comets, but could not get past the Sabers.
Josh Ruch had 11 saves in goal for Oakwood/Salt Fork, who is 8-5-0.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Covington 7, South Vermillion 1
COVINGTON, Ind. — Isabella Lynch had her second straight hat trick as the Trojans beat South Vermillion.
Bernadette Goeppner had two goals with an assist for Covington, while Emily Holycross had a goal with three assists, Kennedie Cadman had a goal and Kenzie Gassaway had an assist.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Covington 3, Benton Central 2
COVINGTON, Ind. — Nolan Potter set a school record in career wins as he and Calvin Springer teamed up to win in doubles for the Trojans.
With the win, Potter has 72 wins in his career at Covington.
Evan Norton and Myles Potter each had singles wins for the Trojans, who is now 10-0.
Fountain Central 3, West Vigo 2
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Skyler Hoagland and Wes Jackson won in singles as the Mustangs beat West Vigo
Noah Armstrong and Lukas Miller teamed up to win in doubles for Fountain Central, who is 7-4 and will play at Western Boone today.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Danville second in tourney
DUNLAP — The Vikings ended up second in the Dunlap Tournament on Saturday, beating Dunlap 4-1 and Metamora 4-1, before losing to Peoria Richwoods 3-2.
Danville will host Centennial today, Schlarman Academy on Wednesday and Urbana on Thursday.
