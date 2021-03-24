DANVILLE — The Danville volleyball team picked up their first win of the season on Wednesday with a 28-26, 25-22 win over Paris.
Savanna Rudy and Anna Stanley each had six kills for the Lady Vikings, while Emalee Trover had 16 assists and five aces, Stanley had 13 digs, and DeAsia Gamble and Lynae Ward each had one block.
The Vikings are 1-3 and will travel to Normal West today.
Milford 2, Chrisman 1
CHRISMAN — Maecy Johnson had 14 kills and four blocks, but the Cardinals lost to the Bearcats 18-25, 25-11, 25-19.
Hannah Lunger had six kills and 16 assists, while Reese Anderson had three kills and two blocks.
The Cardinals were coming off a 17-25, 25-19, 25-17 loss to Armstrong-Potomac on Tuesday.
Johnson had 12 kills, seven aces and three blocks for the Cardinals, while Anderson had seven kills and a block and Lunger had 20 assists.
Geo-RF 2, chlarman 0
DANVILLE — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball team picked up its first win of the season on Tuesday with a 25-20, 25-6 win over Schlarman Academy.
Trinity Collins had seven kills for the Buffaloes, while Mackaelyn Lagacy had 11 assists, five aces and two kills, Cameron Sloan had two kills and two blocks, Eva Ford had four kills, J’Lynn Waltz had three kills and Madelyn Roach had six digs and two aces.
The Buffaloes are 1-3.
Salt Fork 2, Hoopeston Area 0
HOOPESTON — The Salt Fork volleyball team went on the road Tuesday and came away with a 25-15, 20-25, 25-12 win over Hoopeston Area.
The Storm will host Schlarman Academy on Thursday, while the Cornjerkers will travel to Oakwood.
Danville 1, Peoria 1
DANVILLE — The Danville boys soccer team took a halftime lead, but settled for a 1-1 tie with Peoria High on Tuesday at Ned Whitesell Field.
Jordy Martinez had the goal for the Vikings, while Leighton Arnett had the assists and Tyler Finley had 12 saves in goal.
Danville will host Peoria Notre Dame on Thursday.
BHRA 7, GRF/Westville 0
ROSSVILLE — Keanu King had two goals and an assist as the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys soccer team shut out Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 7-0 on Tuesday.
Liam Oxendine had a goal and two assists for the Blue Devils, while Hayden Rice had a goal and a assists and Brett Meidel, Murphy McCool and Garrett Huls each had a goal. Huls and Trystan Turner combined for two saves for BHRA, who is 5-0 and 4-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will face Oakwood on Thursday.
Chance Bays had nine saves in goal for the Buffaloes.
Oakwood/SF 3, Hoopeston Area 1
OAKWOOD — Sam Howie had three goals as the Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team beat Hoopeston Area 3-1 on Tuesday.
Reef Pacot had two assists for the Comets, while Brady Tevebaugh had an assists and Aaron Dean had four saves.
Ben Brown had the lone goal for the Cornjerkers, while Derek Drayer had 11 saves in goal.
The Storm are 3-1 and will face Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Thursday, while the Cornjerkers will play Schlarman Academy on Thursday.
DACC 20, Lincoln Trail 9
ROBINSON — The Danville Area Community College baseball team poured on the offense in a 20-9 win over Lincoln Trail on Wednesday.
Ethan Hall had six RBIs for the Jaguars, while Mason Dean, Dustin Dupont and Zach Ungermann each hit home runs. For Dean, it was his first collegiate hit.
Jake Stipp had eight strikeouts on the mound, while Kody McCarley got the win.
The Jaguars are 8-1 overall and will face Vincennes University on Saturday.
DACC competes in Invite
JACKSONVILLE — The Lady Jaguars started the season over the weekend for the Illinois College Lady Blue Invitational.
Mackenzie McCoy led the way for Danville Area Community College with a score of 167, which was good for third individually in the two-day tournament, that ran from Sunday-Monday.
Allison Tucker shot a 193 for the Lady Jaguars, while Emma McCormick carded a 205, Joie Sollers had a 229 and Alyssa Yaden had a 233.
The Lady Jaguars will have a home meet with Rend Lake April 2 at Danville Country Club.
