DANVILLE — The Danville volleyball team got the season started in the right way with a 25-27, 25-14, 25-15 win over Schlarman Academy on Monday.
DeAsia Gamble had nine kills for the Vikings, while Emmalee Trover had 14 assists, Simone Atkinson had seven aces, Aleeya Rudy had two blocks and Audriana Alvarez had 13 digs.
The Vikings will continue their first week of action today against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
BHRA 3, Attica 0
ATTICA, Ind. — The Blue Devils swept the Red Ramblers 25-8, 25-20 and 25-23.
Ella McFarland had seven kills and four assists for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Sophia Rome had six kills, Ravyn Davis had four kills and seven blocks, MiKayla Cox and Macy Danner each had three aces and McKenna Kopatich had three assists.
Hoopeston Area third in invite
FARMER CITY — The Cornjerkers was 3-1 to end up third in the Blue Ridge Invitational on Saturday.
Hoopeston Area beat Urbana University 2-0, lost to Judah Christian 2-0 and beat Villa Grove 2-1 for third place.
Bre Crose and Kaitlynn Lange were each named to the All-Tournament team for the Cornjerkers, who are 5-2 and will go on the road Thursday to play Fisher.
Covington 2-2 in tournament
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Trojans took fifth in the Lafayette Central Catholic Tournament with a 2-2 record.
Covington beat Indy Lutheran 2-0, lost 2-0 each to Andrean and host Lafayette Central Catholic and beat Parke Heritage 2-0.
Amber Cruser had 29 kills with 24 digs and six aces for the Trojans, while Holly Linville had 19 kills, Lauren Vale had 11 kills, Alex Sutherlin had 24 digs and 10 aces and Karsyn Engle had 72 assists.
The Trojans will play North Vermillion on Thursday.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Oakwood girls seventh in Classic
CHAMPAIGN — The Oakwood girls cross country team took seventh as a team in the Saber Corn Classic on Saturday.
Allie Morris led the way for the Comets with a ninth place finish at 21 minutes and 48 seconds while teammate Macie Russell was 10th at 21:51 and Aubri Elliott was 21st (23:15). Allison Pickett represented Hoopeston Area with a 27th place finish (24:05).
In the boys race, no local team had a score with the highest local finish going to Armstrong-Potomac's Joshua Goulding, who was 51st (21:53.4) and teammate Luke Gordon was right behind him at 52nd (21:53.8), Nathaniel Gash was 76th for Hoopeston Area (33:35) and Trenton Betka was 77th (34:35).
BHRA competes in Paris
PARIS — While both Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin cross country teams did not have a team score, they did make an impact in Saturday's Paris cross country meet.
Eli Mojonnier won the individual title for the Blue Devils with a time of 16:43.7 while Murphy McCool was 26th (20:08). John Phipps had a 31st place finish for Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm with a time of 20:37.
In the girls meet, Gabby Moreman was seventh for BHRA at 21:16, while Kendl Lemmon was 58th for CGRF (32:23).
PREP BOYS GOLF
Salt Fork second in meet
TUSCOLA — The Storm was able to take second in a meet with Arcola, Oakwood, Tuscola and Fisher.
Hunter Wantland led Salt Fork with a 44, while Sam Pearman had a 51, Davis Canady had a 54 and Brant Hackman scored a 55.
Amelia Birge shot a 45, making her the top girls golfer overall at the meet.
Hoopeston Area second in meet
ROSSVILLE — The Cornjerkers were second to Milford in a meet with Schlarman Academy at Hubbard Trail Country Club.
Wyatt Eisenmann had a 47 for Hoopeston Area, while Payton Armstrong had a 55, Trenton Betka had a 56 and Trevor Swartz scored a 57.
Adin Portwood had a 45 to take medalist honors for Milford.
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Fountain Central wins meet
ATTICA, Ind. — The Mustangs were able to beat out Covington and Fountain Central in a triangular meet at Harrison Hills Golf Course.
Nola Walls had a 51 for Fountain Central, while Cassadi Parks had a 53, Aubrey Hicks shot a 66 and Hannah Parks carded a 71.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Hoopeston Area 1, Bishop McNamara 1
KANKAKEE — Talen Gredy scored in the first half for the Cornjerkers, but had to settle for the tie as Bishop McNamara scored in the second half.
Nick Hofer had an assist while Owen Root had six saves in goal for Hoopeston Area, who will play Oakwood/Salt Fork today.
Monticello 4, Oakwood/SF 3
OAKWOOD — Grand Powell had three goals, but the Comets could not overcome an 4-1 halftime deficit against the Sages.
Reef Pacot, Joe Lashuay and Zane Trimmell each had one assist for Oakwood/Salt Fork, while Josh Ruch had four saves.
Watseka 4, First Baptist 3
WATSEKA — The Knights had a 2-1 halftime lead, but the Warriors would fight back and get the win.
Joel Cundiff, Eli Epling and Josiah Watson each had a goal for First Baptist.
BHRA 7, Judah Christian 1
BISMARCK — The Blue Devils cruised to their first win of the season on Saturday against Judah Christian.
Liam Oxendine had four goals and a assist for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Hayden Rice had a goal and three assists, Ethen Tutweiler had a goal and a assist and freshman Kale Larson scored his first varsity goal.
Garrett Huls had six saves for the Blue Devils, who are 1-2 overall and will travel to Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville today.
Danville 2, St. Joseph-Ogden 2
ST. JOSEPH — Moise York had two goals but the Vikings had to settle for a tie with the Spartans on Saturday.
Edwin Sanchez had an assist for Danville, while Tyler Finley had 17 saves.
The Vikings are 0-1-1 and will travel to Urbana on Friday.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Covington wins Invite
THORNTOWN, Ind. — The Trojans beat Southmont 3-2 and shutout Lawrence Central 5-0 to win the Western Boone Invitational on Saturday.
Evan Norton and Calvin Springer won individual titles while the doubles team of Nolan and Myles Potter won the No. 1 title.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Danville 9, Richland 0
OLNEY — The Vikings swept through Richland in a match on Saturday.
Lexi Ellis, Josie Hotsinpiller, Ava Towne, Brooklyn Behrens, CiCi Brown and Reese Rundle each won in singles. Ellis and Behrens, Hotsinpiller and Towne and Brown and Rundle each won in doubles.
MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
DACC third in Invite
SPRINGFIELD — The Jaguars started the season with a third-place finish at the Heartland Community College Invitational at Panther Creek Country Club.
Caleb Lavender had the lowest score for Danville Area Community College, taking a tie for 11th with a two-round score of 146. Logan Richardson was 13th at 147, Tyler Strako and Lukas Ball were among those tied at 16th with a 149 and Rylan Wolfe was tied for 36th at 158.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.