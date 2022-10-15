CHAMPAIGN — For the second straight year, the Danville High girls tennis team will make it to state.
After the first day of a sectional at Champaign Centennial High School, the Vikings did just enough to qualify as a team for next week's state meet.
The Vikings will now wrap up its second straight sectional crown today.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Rantoul 9, Danville 1
RANTOUL — The Vikings could not get on track in a loss to the Eagles in an IHSA Class 2A regional matchup.
Rantoul will travel to Urbana to face the host Tigers in a regional semifinal.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Westville 2, Schlarman 0
DANVILLE — Ella Miller had a team-high 16 kills as the Westville Tigers extended their win streak to four straight with a 25-10, 25-12 victory over the Schlarman Academy Hilltoppers on Thursday night.
With the victory, the Tigers have won nine of their last 10 and Westville improves to 22-6 overall and 7-3 in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
In addition to her 16 kills, Miller also had a team-high nine digs. Other statistical leaders for the Tigers were Lainey Wichtowski with 29 assists and two aces.
Up next for Westville is the Vermilion County Tournament this weekend in Hoopeston.
Salt Fork 2, Oakwood 0
CATLIN — Seniors Karlie Cain, Kendall Cooley, Olivia Fritz, Kendyl Hurt and Shelby McGee won their final home match for Salt Fork volleyball on Thursday night.
The Storm swept the Oakwood Comets, 25-14, 25-19, as Cooley had a team-high 13 digs in the winning effort with McGee contributing seven kills.
Other statistical leaders for Salt Fork were Macie Russell with 11 kills and Alexa Jamison had 17 assists.
The Storm improves to 18-6 overall and they are the No. 2 seed in the Vermilion County Tournament which starts today in Hoopeston. The Comets fall to 5-19 overall.
BHRA 2, Geo-RF 0
GEORGETOWN — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin bounced back from its loss to Milford with a 25-15, 25-15 victory over Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Thursday.
The Blue Devils improve to 17-6 with the victory, while the Buffaloes fall to 8-17.
Both teams will play Saturday in the Vermilion County Tournament in Hoopeston.
A-P 2, Chrisman 1
CHRISMAN — Armstrong-Potomac needed all three sets to beat Chrisman on Thursday.
The Trojans rallied after dropping the first set (26-24) to win the final two, 25-10, 25-11, to claim the victory over the Cardinals.
Kaylee Blackford and Lily Jameson each recorded double-doubles for Armstrong-Potomac. Blackford had 13 kills and 10 digs, while Jameson finished with 28 assists and 14 digs in the victory.
Other statistical leaders for the Trojans, who improve to 16-10-1 overall and 6-4 in the VVC, was Kyla Bullington had 20 digs, Cami Howie chipped in with six aces and Gracie Gordon had three blocks.
Watseka 2, Hoopeston Area 0
WATSEKA — Hoopeston Area's bid for four straight victories came up just short as the Watseka Warriors claimed a 25-21, 25-21 win over the Cornjerkers.
Haylie Peck had a team-high 6 kills for Watseka, while Brianna Denault had 21 digs for the Warriors, who improved to 20-10 overall.
Hoopeston Area falls to 15-9 overall and 4-6 in the VVC with the loss. Up next for the Cornjerkers in the Vermilion County Tournament today and Monday in Hoopeston.
Covington 3, Carroll 0
FRANKFORT, Ind. — Alex Sutherlin had a team-high 16 kills and seven aces as the Covington Trojans defeated the Carroll Cougars in three sets (26-24, 28-26, 25-19) in an opening-round sectional tournament game at Clinton Prairie.
The Trojans, which improved to 17-13 win the victory, also got a team-high 25 digs from Ashlyn Alexander, while Maddix Minick contributed nine kills and two blocks and Lauren Vale chipped in with seven kills and four aces.
Covington advances to play Clinton Prairie in the second sectional semifinal today, right after Seeger plays Lafayette Central Catholic. Saturday's action begins at 11 a.m. (Eastern) with the sectional championship set for 6 p.m. that night.
Rossville 3, N. Vermillion 0
ROSSVILLE, Ind. — The North Vermillion Falcons end the 2022 season with a 6-13 record following a 25-10, 25-17, 25-16 loss to the Rossville Hornets in an IHSAA Class 1A sectional tournament contest.
North Vermillion came into the sectional tournament winning five of its last nine matches.
Rossville advances to play Attica in the second sectional semifinal, the first will feature Faith Christian against Fountain Central.
MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
DACC wins meet
DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community College men's golf team had the only team score in a meet with Ancilla College at the Danville Country Club.
Caleb Lavender led the Jaguars with a 76, while Luke Mettemeyer had a 77, Grady Lancaster had a 78, Cameron Bergman had an 80 and Rocco Page had a 86.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.