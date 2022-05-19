TILTON — After taking a close loss on Tuesday, the Danville softball team took it out on Rantoul.
The Vikings had 10 hits as they beat the Eagles 13-2 in five innings.
Winning pitcher Emmalee Trover had a home run with two RBIs for Danville, while Kaleah Bellik had two hits with four RBIs, Saige Keller had two hits and two RBIs and Allie Thurston had two hits.
Danville was coming off a 3-2 loss in 11 innings to Urbana on Tuesday. Saige Keller took the loss for the Vikings even though she gave up only two hits, while Thurston went 4-for-4 with five stolen bases.
The Vikings will start IHSA Class 3A regional play on May 25 against Champaign Central.
Heyworth 11, A-P 1
MILFORD — The Trojans scored the first run of the game, but could not do much else as they lost in an IHSA Class 1A regional.
Faith Cline had a RBI for Armstrong-Potomac, while Carlyn Crozier had a double.
Macon Meridian 9, Salt Fork 0
VILLA GROVE — The Salt Fork softball team got only one hit as the Storm lost to Meridian 9-0 on Tuesday in an IHSA Class 1A regional.
Brenna Boyd got the only hit for the Storm, while Kendyl Hurt had three strikeouts in the loss.
Bishop McNamara 9, Hoopeston Area 1
KANKAKEE — The Hoopeston Area softball team's season ended on Tuesday, losing 9-1 to Bishop McNamara in an IHSA Class 2A regional.
Alexa Bailey had the lone RBI for the Cornjerkers, while Macy Warner had a double and Payton Armstrong had two hits.
The Cornjerkers end the season at 12-15.
Villa Grove 15, Geo-RF 4
VILLA GROVE — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm softball team scored two runs in the top of the first inning, but Villa Grove would outscore it 15-2 to get a 15-4 win in an IHSA Class 1A regional.
Makaelyn Lagacy had two hits for the Buffaloes while Lilli Hutson and J'Lynn Waltz each had one RBI and Addison Spesard had three hits.
N. Vermillion 5, Covington 3
CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion softball team scored five runs in the third and was able to hold on to beat Covington on Tuesday.
Emily Holycross had two hits and a RBI for the Trojans, while Tyra Hammer had a double.
PREP BASEBALL
A-P 3, Blue Ridge 2
CISSNA PARK — Lane Morgan had 12 strikeouts as the Trojans beat Blue Ridge in an IHSA Class 1A regional.
The Trojans will play either Cissna Park or Fisher on Saturday for the regional title.
Central 5, Westville 0
WESTVILLE — The Westville baseball team had five hits, but could not get any offense as the Tigers lost to Champaign Central 5-0 on Tuesday.
Landon Haurez had two hits for the Tigers, while Ethan McMasters had three strikeouts in the loss.
Westville will start Class 2A regional play today against Monticello.
Seeger 3, Twin Lakes 1
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Patriots held on to beat Twin Lakes.
Noah Stephen had one RBI for Seeger, while Christian Holland and Nick Turner each had two hits.
The Patriots were coming off a 11-0, five inning win over Attica on Tuesday.
Landon Walker had 10 strikeouts and gave up only two hits for Seeger, while Stephen and Shawn Grady each had two RBIs, Caleb Edwards had three hits and one RBI, Matt Taylor had two hits and one RBI, Christian Holland, Turner and Drew Holland each had one RBI and Jace Ware had two hits.
Covington 7, N. Vermillion 1
CAYUGA, Ind. — The Covington baseball team scored three runs in the second and would go on to beat North Vermillion 7-1 on Tuesday.
Conlan Moore, Harden Knapp, Gage Pearman and Calvin Springer each had one RBI.
Aidan Hinchee had two hits for the Falcons.
Fountain Central 11, B. Christian 5
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central baseball team had 11 hits as they beat Bethesda Christian 11-5 on Tuesday.
Zach Guerin had two hits and three RBIs for the Mustangs, while Lukas Miller had two RBIs, Owen Acton and Kyle Slinker had two hits and a RBI and Cole Garbison had one RBI.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Fountain Central golf second in meet
ATTICA, Ind. — The Fountain Central golf team took second to South Vermillion in a meet that included Seeger on Tuesday at Harrison Hills Country Club.
Wesley Jackson took medalist honors for the Mustangs, while Jaylin Payne shot a 44, Carter Merryman had a 51, Koby Wolf shot a 54 and Kameran Krug and Ayden Donaldson each shot a 56.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Central 4, Danville 1
CHAMPAIGN — The Danville girls soccer team started IHSA Class 3A regional action on Tuesday against Champaign Central.
The Vikings were able to tie 1-1 early in the match, but the Maroons scored three more goals in the first half and would go on to a 4-1 win.
Ava Towne scored the goal for Danville, while Kedzie Griffin had an assist and Aniya Parker had 23 saves in goal.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Sectional moved back a day
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Wednesday's opening IHSAA sectional match with Fountain Central and Benton Central was moved to today at 4:30 p.m. EST because of the weather.
Because of the change, Friday will have Seeger go against Covington and Fountain Central or Benton Central will take on Attica. The championship match will be on Saturday at a tentative time of 9 a.m. EST to avoid a possible afternoon rain.
PREP GIRLS TRACK
Seeger second in sectional
OXFORD, Ind. — Seeger junior Paige Laffoon and sophomore Hadessah Austin were the only local athletes to win an event at the Benton Central girls sectional track meet on Tuesday night.
Laffoon claimed the long jump event with leap of 16 feet, 8 1/2 inches, while Austin's winning time in the 1,600 meters was 5 minutes, 26.17 seconds.
In addition to the long jump, Laffoon qualified for next week's regional meet at Lafayette Jefferson in the high jump as well as being a member of Seeger's qualifying 400 and 1,600 relay teams. Austin also advanced in the 800 and as a member of the Seeger 1,600 relay team.
The Patriots, who took second behind the Benton Central Bison for the team title, also advanced Jennifer Romero in the 800 and 1,600 races, along with Lauren McBride and Adara Austin in the 3,200 and both McBride and Adara Austin were also on Seeger's 3,200 relay team that also qualified.
North Vermillion, which placed eighth in the sectional standings, had freshman Isabel Edney qualify in shot put as her toss of 35 feet, 2 inches was a personal best.
While Fountain Central, which placed 10th in the second standings, will represented at next week's regional meet by freshman Brailey Hoagland, who finished second in the 400 with a time of 1 minute, 1.84 seconds.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
DACC 6, Vincennes 3
NORMAL — Jaden Miller hit a 3-run home run as the Jaguars won their first game in the Region 24 Tournament.
Kody McCarley had nine strikeouts on the mound for Danville Area Community College, who will continue play in the tournament today.
MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
Strako makes move in nationals
JOPLIN, Mo. — Westville native and Danville Area Community College golfer Tyler Strako made a move up the leaderboard in the second round of the NJCAA Division II Championships.
Strako shot a 74 after shooting a first round 86 to go up 34 spots and is in a tie for 76th place with a score of 160 with two rounds to go at Twin Hills Country Club.
Caleb Lavender shot a 83 after shooting an 82 on Tuesday and is tied at 102.
The third round will be today with the final round set for Friday.
