DANVILLE — The Danville softball team was able to beat Peoria Richwoods 9-7 on Friday.
Emmalee Trover had two hits with three RBIs for the Vikings, while Karlie Johnson had three hits, Allie Thurston had four hits and Kaleah Bellik had two hits.
Geo-RF 16, Iroquois West 3
GILMAN — The Buffaloes had 11 hits as they beat the Raiders in four innings.
Bailee Whittaker had eight strikeouts on the mound and had three hits and four RBIs for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Makelyn Lagacy had three RBIs, Claire Renaker had two RBIs and Gentry Howard and Trinity Collins had a solo home run.
Hoopeston Area 19, Chrisman 1
CHRISMAN — Logan Watson had three RBIs as the Cornjerkers beat the Cardinals.
Riley Miller, Alexa Bailey and Ella Zeese each had two RBIs for Hoopeston Area, while Maddie Barnes had a solo home run, Brylie Cox had two hits and a RBI and Makhia Colunga had one RBI.
Milford 6, A-P 4
MILFORD — The Armstrong-Potomac softball team tied things up at 4-4 in the sixth inning, but Milford two runs in the seventh to get a 6-4 win.
Carlyn Crozier and Brynn Spenser each had two RBIs for the Trojans, while Brynlee Wright and Emmaleah Marshino each had two hits and a RBI for Milford and Mikayla Knake and Lydia Puetz each added one RBI.
Milford also finished up a game with Oakwood that was suspended on April 15 on Thursday. Oakwood won the game 8-7 as Samantha Dunavan had a home run and three RBIs for the Comets, while Alaina Rothwell had two hits and three RBIs, Audrey Schnaus had two hits and two RBIs and Karsen Rupp had two hits.
Abby Storm had three hits and four RBIs for Milford, while Marshino had three hits with a home run and two RBIs and Alivia Schmink had a RBI.
PBL 9, Salt Fork 6
CATLIN — The Salt Fork softball team fought hard, but lost to Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Thursday.
Bri Filicsky had three hits and three RBIs for the Storm, while Brynlee Keeran had two hits and a RBI, Kailey Frischkorn and Karlie Cain each had one RBI, Kenzie Childs had three hits and Kendyl Hurt and Hadley Pierce each had two hits.
Fountain Central 4, Attica 2
ATTICA, Ind. — The Fountain Central softball team rallied on Thursday to beat Attica 4-2 in Wabash River Conference action.
Attica scored its runs in the first, but winning pitcher Kacey Kirkpatrick had a two-RBI double in the fourth to tie and and had a RBI in the fifth to give the Mustangs the lead for good.
Maddie Medley had two hits, while Kendal Rahm and Hannah Wood each had a triple for the Mustangs, who are 2-13 and 1-8 in the WRC and will face North Montgomery on Friday.
PREP BASEBALL
Milford 16, Hoopeston Area 5
MILFORD — The Cornjerkers had eight hits, but could not keep up with the Bearcats as they lost in five.
Keygan Field had two RBIs for Hoopeston Area, while Wyatt Eisenmann had a RBI and Preston VanDeVeer had two hits and a RBI.
Max Cook had three hits and four RBIs for Milford while Nicholas Warren had four hits and two RBIs, Nick McKinley had two hits an three RBIs and Adin Portwood had two RBIs.
The Bearcats were coming off a 14-4 win over Armstrong-Potomac on Thursday.
Sawyer Laffoon had three hits and four RBIs for the Bearcats, while Nicholas Warren had two hits and four RBIs, Adin Portwood and Max Cook each had two RBIs and Carson Shields added one RBI.
Brody Howard and Landon Freeman each had two hits and a RBI for the Trojans, while Cole Bailey had one RBI.
Faith Christian 6, Fountain Central 5
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Mustangs rallied to tie the game in the seventh, but Faith Christian scored a run in the bottom of the inning to get the win.
Noah Armstrong had two hits and a RBI for Fountain Central, while Brayden Prickett, Owen Acton and Cole Garbison each had one RBI.
The Mustangs were coming off a 6-4 loss to Clinton Prairie on Thursday. Luke Foxworthy had two hits for the Mustangs, while Kyle Slinker, Michael Geller and Dawson Blue each had one RBI.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Fountain Central 4, Benton Central 1
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls tennis team won all of its singles matches as the Mustangs beat Benton Central 4-1.
Lillie Fishero, Haley Webb and Angela Gonzalez each won in singles for the Mustangs while the doubles team of Marylee Muniz and Hannah Prickett also won for Fountain Central, who is 13-1.
Lebanon 3, Covington 2
LEBANON, Ind. — The Covington girls tennis team could not get past Lebanon on Thursday, losing 3-2.
The doubles teams of Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor and Addison Streuer and Lilly Hacquet won for the Trojans, who are 8-4.
