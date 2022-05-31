MAHOMET — The Danville High School softball team's season ended on Saturday with a 8-3 loss to Mahomet-Seymour in an IHSA Class 3A regional championship game.
The Vikings took the early 1-0 lead in the first inning and tied things up 2-2 in the third, but the Bulldogs were able to break the tie in the third and added two runs in the fourth and three in the sixth.
Kaleah Bellik had two hits and a RBI for Danville, while Aleeya Rudy had a RBI, Emmalee Trover had two hits and Karlie Johnson had a double.
Saige Keller had 11 strikeouts for the Vikings, who end the season at 14-12.
PREP BASEBALL
Lafayette CC 10, Covington 0
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Trojans' season ended in Monday's IHSAA Class 1A sectional title in five innings.
Karver Fye had two hits for Covington, who beat Faith Christian 12-7 earlier in the day.
In that first game, Dane Gerling had two RBIs, while Fye, Wyatt Martin and Gage Pearman each had one RBI and Calvin Springer had two hits.
Seeger 19, Western Boone 0
DELPHI, Ind. — The Patriots had 15 hits as they beat Western Boone in Monday's IHSAA Class 2A sectional semifinal.
Chris Moody had a grand slam for Seeger, while Jace Ware had a home run with four RBIs, Landon Walker had three hits and three RBIs, Drew Holland and Matt Taylor each had two RBIs, Noah Stephen had two hits and a RBI and Christian Holland and Peyton Reynolds each had one RBI.
Nick Turner and Luke Pluimer combined to five up three hits with four strikeouts on the mound for the Patriots, who were tied 7-7 with host Delphi in the championship game at presstime. The result of the game will be on www.commercial-news.com.
PREP BOYS TRACK
Local athletes wrap up regional
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After rains postponed things on Thursday, an IHSAA regional with local teams continued with running events on Saturday.
Fountain Central's Hayden Kler was 13th in the 3,200 run (10:51.81), while the Mustangs' 400 relay team of Ethan Mellady, Layne Lynch, Seth Martin and Issac Gayler was 14th (47.83) and the 1,600 team of Mellady, Brandon Pigg, Riley Nelson and Martin was 16th (4:09.15).
Seeger's 1,600 team of Ethan Hernandez, Finn McLain, Konner Brenner and Gabe Coffman was 15ht (3:36.33) and the 3,200 team of Hernandez, Ethan Guminski, Brenner and Nathan Odle was 14th (8:49.91).
Before rains hit on Thursday, the field events were played. North Vermillion's Jeremiah Ziebart was eighth in discus (150 feet, 4 inches) with teammate Carter Edney taking 11th (141-8) in the event, Atticus Blank was 14th in the shot put (41-11 1/2) and Elijah Peaslee was 16th in the long jump (16-7 1/2). Coffman was 12th in the long jump (20-7 1/2).
