DANVILLE — The Danville softball team had 12 hits as they beat Oakwood 11-1 on Tuesday.
Emmalee Trover and Saige Keller combined to give up only three hits on the mound for the Vikings. Kaleah Bellik had four hits and three RBIs, while Keller had two hits and three RBIs, Karlie Johnson had two RBIs and Allie Thurston had three hits.
Karsen Rupp had a double for the Comets.
Westville 10, PBL 0
WESTVILLE — Abby Sabalaskey had 11 strikeouts as she pitched a no-hitter as the Westville softball team beat Paxton-Buckley-Loda 10-0 on Tuesday.
Sabalaskey had two RBIs for the Tigers, while Desi Darnell had three RBIs, Lani Gondzur had two hits and a RBI and Lydia Gondzur, Ariel Clarkston and McKynze Carico each had one RBI.
The Tigers are 10-1 overall and will face Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Friday.
Hoopeston Area 11, Heritage 6
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area softball team were able to beat visiting Heritage 11-6 on Tuesday.
Alexa Bailey had a home run and four RBIs for the Cornjerkers, while Maddie Barnes, winning pitcher Makhia Colunga, Logan Watson, Payton Armstrong and Jayln Cobb each had one RBI.
The Cornjerkers are 5-7 and will face Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin today.
Paris 6, Geo-RF 0
PARIS — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm softball team was in a scoreless tie with Paris before the Tigers scored all of their runs in the fifth in a 6-0 win on Tuesday.
Lilli Hutson and Trinity Collins each had two hits for the Buffaloes, while Bailee Whittaker had seven strikeouts in five innings and Makelyn Lagacy had three strikeouts in one inning.
Fisher 15, Salt Fork 0
FISHER — The Salt Fork softball team were defeated 15-0 in five innings by Fisher on Tuesday.
Rozlyn Maring had the lone hit for the Storm, who will face Watseka today.
Covington 4, Attica 1
ATTICA, Ind. — The Covington softball team scored three runs in the first inning and would go on to beat Attica 4-1 in Wabash River Conference action.
Shiann Haymaker had a RBI triple for the Trojans, while Holly Linville had a double and a run scored and Briley Peyton had four strikeouts and gave up only three hits.
The Trojans are 2-2 and will host Attica today.
S. Vermillion 13, Fountain Central 1
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central softball team may have lost 13-1 to South Vermillion on Tuesday, but they did get one great highlight.
With runners on first and second, Mustang centerfielder Hannah Wood caught a shallow fly ball and threw it to third baseman Maddie Medley for the second out and Medley threw to second baseman Jerzi Hershberger to complete the triple play.
Kacey Kirkpatrick had three hits with an RBI for the Mustangs, who are 1-4 and 0-4 in the Wabash River Conference and will face Southmont on Thursday.
PREP BASEBALL
Westville 11, PBL 1
WESTVILLE — Down 1-0 after two innings, the Westville baseball team poured on the offense to get a 11-1 win over Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Tuesday.
Landon Haurez had two hits and three RBIs for the Tigers, while Drew Wichtowski had two hits and a RBI and Luke Johnson and Gage Lange each had one RBI.
The Tigers will face Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Friday.
Prairie Central 9, Hoopeston Area 8
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area baseball team lost a close 9-8 decision to Prairie Central on Tuesday.
Nick Hofer had four stolen bases for the Cornjerkers, while Derek Drayer and Wyatt Eisenmann each had two RBIs, Keygan Field had two hits and a RBI and Ryker Small had two hits.
The Cornjerkers are 5-8 overall and will face Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Thursday.
Unity 9, Salt Fork 4
JAMAICA — The Salt Fork baseball team scored the first two runs of Tuesday's game with Unity, but the Rockets would battle back with four runs in the third and would go on to win 9-4.
Hayden Prunkard had a two-run home run for the Storm, while Blake Norton and Jameson Remole each had one RBI.
The Storm will face Watseka on Thursday.
Seeger 12, N. Vermillion 1
CAYUGA, Ind. — The Seeger baseball team had 12 hits as they beat North Vermillion on Tuesday in Wabash River Conference action.
Winning pitcher Nick Turner had four hits with two doubles and a home run and five RBIs for the Patriots, while Caleb Edwards and Christian Holland each had two RBIs and Landon Walker had two hits.
Brody Rice had two hits and a RBI for North Vermillion.
Covington 23, Attica 3
ATTICA, Ind. — The Trojans had 17 hits as they beat the Red Ramblers in five innings on Tuesday.
Harden Knapp had two hits and four RBIs for the Trojans, while Cian Moore and Jackson Kindell each had two RHIs and Kolten Haymaker, Jackson Frieze, Wyatt Martin, Shea Springer, Dane Gerling and Tanner Schaeffer each had one RBI.
Fountain Central 3, S. Vermillion 2
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central baseball team held off South Vermillion 3-2 on Tuesday in Wabash River Conference action.
Lukas Miller got the win on the mound for the Mustangs, giving up only five hits and striking out 11 batters. Michael Geller had two hits and a RBI, while Owen Acton had two hits and Luke Foxworthy and Zach Guerin each had one RBI.
The Mustangs will face Frontier on Wednesday.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Fountain Central wins triangular
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Mustangs beat out Covington and South Newton on Tuesday at Rivercrest Golf Course.
Wesley Jackson shot a 45 for the Mustangs, while Jaylin Payne had a 47, Kameran Krug had a 50 and Koby Wolf shot a 51.
Nolan Potter had a 34 for medalist honors for Covington.
PREP TRACK
Local teams compete at Salt Fork
CATLIN — For the second straight week, Salt Fork hosted a big meet with mostly local teams in the mix.
In the boys meet, the first five team spots were filled by local teams with Salt Fork winning, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin was second, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman was third, Armstrong-Potomac was fourth and Hoopeston Area took fifth.
The big individual winner was GRFC's Jace Bina, who won the 100 meter dash (11.89), the 200 meter dash (23.75), the long jump (6.49m) and was tied for triple jump with Salt Fork's Dylan Diaz (12.03m) while teammate Karson Lewsader won the high jump (1.91m).
Garrett Taylor won the shot put (15.08m) and discus (50.34m) for Salt Fork, while Nathan Kirby won the 300 hurdles (46.03) and the 400 relay team of Brysen Vasquez, Ben Jessup, Ethan McLain and Nathan Kirby won in 44.15, and the 1,600 team of Dylan Diaz, Kirby, Vasquez and McLain won in 3:41.37.
Isiah Tidwell won the 400 dash for BHRA (56.02), while the 3,200 team of Eli Godwin, Joshua Gernand, Kayden Trimble and Tidwell won in 10:00.
Ethan Rabb won the 800 for Armstrong-Potomac (2:23.46) while Eli Kennel won the 110 hurdles (23.03).
While St. Thomas More won the girls meet, BHRA was second, Salt Fork was third, Hoopeston Area was fourth and Armstrong-Potomac was fifth.
Bre Crose won the 100 (23.58) and 200 (28.06) for Hoopeston Area, while Salt Fork's Olivia Birge won the shot put (11.29m) and discus (36.04m).
Shelby McGee won the 100 hurdles for Salt Fork (16.68), while teammate Callaway Cox won the long jump (5.00m) and Brynlee Keeran won the triple jump (10.93m).
Ella McFarland won the high jump (1.61m) for BHRA, while the 800 relay team of Maggie Lewis, Madeline Thorlton, Amber-Christine Reed and McFarland won in 2:05.78 and the 3,200 team of Rachel Smith, Thorlton, Addie Hensold and Alexis Gerdis won in 14:47.
Seeger, North Vermillion compete in meet
CAYUGA, Ind. — The Seeger boys and girls track teams payed a visit to North Vermillion on Tuesday.
In the girls meet, Paige Laffoon won the 100 meter dash (13.34 seconds) and the high jump (5 feet, 2 inches), while teammate Areia Ancil won the 200 (29.4), Jennifer Romero won the 400 (1:07.62), Avah Watson took the 800 (2:44.20), Lauren McBride won the 3,200 (14:46) and Anna Moore won the 300 hurdles (1:00.46).
The Patriots' 400 relay ream of Laffoon, Ancil, Emily Smith and Abby Monroe won in 54.80, while the 1,600 ream of McBride, Watson, Ancil and Adara Austin won in 4:53.32 and the 3,200 team of Jennifer Velazquez, Hays, Kenli Hetrick and Jisela Buranosky won in 13:08.
Tycee Crabtree won the shot put (33-7) and discus (89-8) for North Vermillion while Megan Cain won the 100 hurdles (20.06) and long jump (13-10 1/4).
In the boys meet, Rayce Carr won the 100 (11.72) and 200 (23.82), Ethan Guminski won the 800 (2:24.03( and 1,600 (6:03.12) and Peyton Chinn won teh 110 (19.40) and 300 (50.75) for the Patriots, while Ethan Hernandez won the 400 (56.79), Konner Brenner won the 3,200 (11:58.56) and Gabe Coffman won the long jump (20-5 1/2).
The Seeger 400 relay team of Cody Waling, Brock Thomason, Conner Heidenreich and Finn McLain won 50.37, the 1,600 team of Coffman, Hernandez, Guminski, McLain won in 4:05.14 and 3,200 team of Guminski, Brenner, Malachi Lathrop and Toby Cunningham won in 10:57.68.
Ryland Thomas won the high jump for North Vermillion (5-6 1/4), while Carter Edney won the shot put (40-8 1/2) and Jeremiah Zeibart won the discus (132-11).
