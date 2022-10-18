CHAMPAIGN — The Danville girls tennis team cruised to its second straight sectional title on Saturday after the singles round.
In singles, Reese Rundle was second and CiCi Brown took fourth as the Vikings ended up with 32 points, easily outpacing Champaign Central's 13 points.
Along with Danville, Schlarman's Maya Jenny will also move on after taking third in singles.
Jenny and the Vikings will start play in the IHSA Class 1A state finals on Thursday.
PREP FOOTBALL
Salt Fork 33, HAAP 8
HOOPESTON — The Salt Fork football team broke away in the second half to beat Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 33-8 on Saturday.
Ethan McLain got the game going for the Storm with a 15-yard touchdown run. HAAP got on the board with 4 minutes, 21 seconds left on a two-yard run by Anthony Zamora, but the Storm got that score back seven seconds later on a 90-yard kickoff return from McLain to make the score 12-8.
In the third quarter, Brayden Maskel caught a 40-yard pass from Jameson Remole for a score and Maskel would score again on a 45-yard interception return. Remole had the last touchdown with a two-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Ben Jessup had 82 yards on the ground, while McLain had 32 yards, Ethan David had 41 yards, Blake Hettmansberger had 37 yards and Remole had 27 yards and passed for 74 yards.
Zamora had 143 yards on the ground and passed for 92 yards for the Cornjerkers, who are 3-5 and 2-2 in the Vermilion Valley Conference South and will play Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Friday.
The Storm are 5-3 and 3-1 in the VVC South and are going for an all-important sixth win on Saturday against Oakwood.
BHRA 52, Westville 7
BISMARCK — While Westville scored first in Friday's game, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin made sure that was the only time.
The Blue Devils scored the rest of the points and went on to a 52-7 win in Vermilion Valley Conference South action.
Houston Bryant scored the first touchdown of the game with a 21-yard run with 7 minutes, 40 seconds in the first quarter, but within two minutes, BHRA took the lead on a 54-yard run and a two-point run from Michael Hackman.
Ayden Ingram returned a 44-yard interception for a return for a 15-7 lead to end the first quarter.
Hackman ran for a two-yard score to start the second quarter, while Liam Oxendine hit a 23-yard field goal and Karson Stevenson hit Ingram for a 16-yard score for a 32-7 halftime lead.
After a scoreless third, Hackman scored on a 70-yard run to start the fourth, Stevenson hit Ingram against for a 35-yard touchdown pass and Chaz Dubois ended the scoring on a 44-yard run.
Hackman ran for 224 yards for the Blue Devils, while Dubois ran for 45 yards and Oxendine ran for 44. Stevenson passed for 131 yards and completed four passes to Ingram for 97 yards.
The Blue Devils are 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the VVC South and will face Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac next week. The Tigers are 4-4 and 2-2 in the VVC South and will host the first Coal Bucket game in three years next week against Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman.
Oakwood 48, Geo-RF/Chrisman 13
GEORGETOWN — The Oakwood football team got back on track Friday with a 48-13 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman.
Chase Harrison threw for a touchdown and ran for a touchdown for the Comets in the first quarter as they took a 13-0 lead.
In the second quarter, Harrison returned a punt 60-yards for a score and completed a 18-yard touchdown pass. Oakwood would also have an 65-yard interception return for a score for a 33-0 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Harrison connected on another touchdown pass and the Comets added another run in the fourth quarter.
Rylan Mosier scored both touchdowns for the Buffaloes, scoring on a 76-yard run in the third quarter and a 32-yard run in the fourth.
Oakwood is 3-5 overall and 1-3 in the Vermilion Valley Conference South and will face Salt Fork next week, while Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman will take place in the first Coal Bucket game in three years next week against Westville.
Milford/CP 81, Schlarman 26
MILFORD — The Bearcats jumped out to a 37-0 first quarter lead and did not look back against the Hilltoppers on Saturday.
Jerry Reed ran for 115 yards and two scores for Schlarman Academy, while Jerrius Atkinson had 63 yards and a score and Chris Brown had 53 yards and score.
Sawyer Laffoon ran for 108 yards and three scores for Milford/Cissna Park, while Brennan Schmink had 100 yards and a score, Tyler Neukomm had 91 yards with two scored, Carter Borders had 63 yards and a score, Dierks Neukomm had 59 yards and two scores, Mason Blanck had 51 yards and a score and would hit Justin Tillman for a seven-yard pass and Chase Clutteur ran for 11 yards and a score.
The Hilltoppers are 3-5 and will end the regular season Saturday against Martinsville, while the Bearcats are 7-1 and will take on Decatur Lutheran on Saturday.
Schlarman is below Martinsville, who has the 16th and last spot, in the 8-man playoff outlook.
Seeger 33, N. Vermillion 18
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger football team completed a perfect Wabash River Conferee mark on Friday with a 33-18 win over North Vermillion.
The first quarter was slow before Peyton Chinn scored on a 6-yard touchdown run for a 6-0 Patriot lead.
Both teams got going in the second quarter. North Vermillion's Jerome White scored on a 10-yard run to tie the game at 6-6, but Seeger would pull ahead with a four-yard run by Chinn and a 35-yard pass from Noah Stephen to Landon Walker.
White scored on a 12-yard run to get the lead to 21-12, but Stephen hit Rayce Carr for a 22-yard touchdown pass and a 27-12 halftime lead for Seeger.
Chinn ran for a 50-yard touchdown in the third quarter for a 33-12 lead.
White hit Daniel Woody for a 19-yard score in the fourth, but the Falcons could not do any more.
The Patriots finish the WRC season at 7-0 and a 7-2 overall record and will start playoff action next week against Rochester. The Falcons are 5-4 and 4-3 in the WRC and will face Covington in playoff action next week.
Fountain Central 72, Parke Heritage 38
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central football team scored 37-points in the first quarter and went on to beat Parke Heritage 72-38 on Friday.
Owen Acton threw for 136 yards with four touchdowns for the Mustangs, while Luke Foxworthy had four catches for 97 yards and three touchdowns and Issac Hehmann ran 10 times for 151 yards and a score.
The Mustangs are 3-6 and end Wabash River Conference play at 3-4 and will face Attica in sectional play Friday.
Riverton Parke 74, Covington 36
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington football team took a 74-36 loss to Riverton Parke on Friday.
The Trojans end the regular season with a 3-6 record and a 2-5 Wabash River Conference record and will face North Vermillion in sectional play on Friday.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Local runners advance
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — While no local teams advanced past Saturday's regional, there were some runners that did move on.
Seeger's Hadessah Austin was third with a time of 19 minutes, 16 seconds for the Patriots, while teammate Caleigh Purcell was 23rd (20:56) and Fountain Central's Brailey Hoagland was 25th (21:01).
In the boys race, Fountain Central's Hayden Kler was the lone local runner advancing with a time of 17:37 to take 27th.
The runners will race in the semi-state at New Prairie High School in New Carlisle, Ind. on Saturday.
Danville runs at Big 12 meet
PEORIA — The Viking boys ended up eighth at the Big 12 Meet on Saturday at Detweiler Park.
Phil Andrei Pacheco took 40th for Danville (18:18), Evan Vredenburg was 49th (19:03), Josiah Williams was 50th (19:04), Revan Bailey was 51st (19:04), Jesse Grupe was 56th (19:19) and Brady Ohlmiller (21:56) was 62nd.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Covington team falls in semi state
FISHERS, Ind. — The Covington doubles team of Myles Potter and Jackson Kindell lost in semi-state action on Saturday 6-2, 6-1 to Park Tudor's Oliver Siefert and Michael Fryburg.
Potter and Kindell end the season with a 24-2 record and were selected to the All-District 5 doubles team and Potter set a school record with 88 wins.
Also, Covington singles player Evan Norton was also named to the All-District 5 singles team.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Clinton Prairie 3, Covington 1
FRANKFORT, Ind. — The Trojans could not get past the home team in an IHSAA sectional semifinal 26-16, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19 on Saturday.
Alex Sutherlin had 14 kills and 22 digs for the Trojans, while Micah Stonecipher had 10 kills, Maddix Minick had nine kills and two blocks and Peyton Brown had 40 assists and 13 digs.
Covington ends the season at 17-14.
Lafayette CC 3, Seeger 0
FRANKFORT, Ind. — The Patriots could not get past Lafayette Central Catholic 25-17, 25-15, 27-25.
Chase Lemming had 12 kills and 14 digs for Seeger, while Anna Moore had 24 assists and 10 digs, Paige Laffoon had seven kills and 12 digs, Aubry Cole had four kills and nine digs and Addie Shrader added 18 digs.
Seeger ends the season at 17-12 overall.
Westville, Hoopeston make final
HOOPESTON — After the first day of the Vermilion County Tournament on Saturday, the host Cornjerkers and top seed Westville advanced to Monday's final.
The Tigers beat Oakwood 25-19, 25-19 and Armstrong-Potomac 25-21, 25-17. Ella Miller had 21 kills and 15 digs for the day, while Lainey Wichtowski had 31 assists, Maddison Appl had 12 kills and four blocks and Aubrie Jenkins had 13 digs and two aces.
The Cornjerkers beat Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 25-22, 25-15, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 25-13, 25-12 and Salt Fork 25-15, 18-25, 16-14.
The Trojans will face Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin in the third place match after beating Oakwood 23-25, 25-19, 14-4. Lily Jameson had 35 assist and 14 digs on Saturday for Armstrong-Potomac, while Kyla Bullington had 13 kills and 17 digs and Ella Lund had and Gracie Gordon each had nine kills.
The results of the championship game will be online at www.commercial-news.com and in Thursday's Commercial-News.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
DACC competes in Classic
PEORIA — The Danville Area Community College cross country teams competed in the Bradley Pink Classic on Friday.
The men's team was represented by Kolton Pearson, who was 147th with a time of 30 minutes, 19 seconds.
In the women's race, Allie Pickett was 139th (26:53), Madison Hamilton was 170th (30:00), Madeline Royer was 181st (34:42) and Rachel Smith took 187th (36:56).
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Illinois 23rd in first poll
CHAMPAIGN — The Illini was rated 23rd in the preseason Associated Press Poll on Monday.
It is the third straight time Illinois was rated in the preseason poll and joins Indiana and Michigan in the poll for the Big Ten.
Also, single game tickets will be available on Wednesday and also the promotions schedule was announced on Monday. It will start with a Trick or Treat on Oct. 28 with an exhibition game against Quincy University. Remaining promotions are located on the University of Illinois men's basketball website.
