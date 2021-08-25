NORMAL — The Danville girls tennis team pulled off all the stops in its Big 12 Conference opener on Wednesday.
The Vikings got four singles wins and two doubles wins as they beat Normal Community 6-3.
Ava Towne, Brooklyn Behrens, Cici Brown and Reese Randle each had singles wins for Danville, while the teams of Towne and Josie Hotsinpiller and Brown and Randle each had wins in doubles.
The Vikings travel to Olney on Saturday.
Schlarman 5, Watseka 4
WATSEKA — With three singles wins and two doubles wins, the Schlarman girls tennis team defeated Watseka 5-4 on Tuesday.
Maya Jenny, Caroline Bogen and Anjoelina Anderson each won singles matches for the Hilltoppers, while Jenny and Bogen teamed up to win in doubles and Madi Watson and Lilli Perez also teamed up to win in doubles.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Schlarman, Salt Fork compete in meet
DANVILLE — Marcus Provost shot a 30 for the Hilltoppers in a rain-shortened triangular meet with St. Joseph-Ogden and Salt Fork at Danville Country Club.
Adam Watson had a 35 for Schlarman Academy, who had a total of 139, while Adam Duncan and Will Stout each had a 37.
Brock Wantland had a 32 for Salt Fork, who had a total of 141, while Sam Pearman had a 33, Hunter Wantland scored a 37 and Davis Canady carded a 39.
Jacob Kern had a 30 for St. Joseph-Ogden, who won the event with a 129.
Westville, Oakwood competes in meet
WATSEKA — The Tigers and Comets were in a triangular meet with Watseka and Milford at Shewami Golf Course on Tuesday.
Kyle McFarland had a 45 for Oakwood, who had a team score of 213, while Case Kopacz had a 48, Mason Goodner scored a 55 and Nate Stewart added a 65.
Westville had a team score of 275 and was led by Ty Williamson at 53, while Gage Hatcher had a 70, Caleb Howe had a 71 and Garyson McBride had an 81.
Watseka won the tournament with a 174 as Hagan Hoy had a 41 and Milford was second at 202 with Adin Portwood getting a 44.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Hoopeston Area 8, Watseka 0
WATSEKA — The Hoopeston Area soccer team got the season off to the right foot on Tuesday with a 8-0 win over Watseka.
Ben Brown had three goals for the Cornjerkers, while Isaias Diaz and Talen Gredy each had two goals and and assist, Harrison Woods had a goal, Nick Hofer had two assists, Kamerin Cade had one assist and Owen Root had an assist, along with two saves in goal.
The Cornjerkers will have their first home match of the season today against Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville.
Oakwood/SF 5, Schlarman 1
OAKWOOD — The Oakwood/Salt Fork soccer team picked up its first win of the season with a 5-1 win over Schlarman Academy on Tuesday.
Reef Pacot had two goals and a assist for the Comets, while Macen Phillpis had a goal and and a assist, Carlie Thompson had a goal and Joe Lashuay added an assists.
Chris Brown had the only goal for the Hilltoppers and had five saves in goal, while Anthony Dye had seven saves in goal.
Josh Ruch had two saves for OSF, who are 1-1 overall.
Iroquois West 5, BHRA 1
GILMAN — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys soccer team started the scoring against Iroquois West, but could not finish it.
The Blue Devils scored the first goal of Tuesday's game on a goal by Liam Oxendine, but Iroquois West would score two goals in the first half and three more in the second half to get a 5-1 win.
Hayden Rice had the assist on Oxendine's goal, while Garrett Huls had 11 saves.
Santiago and Mario Andrade each had two goals for Iroquois West, while Angel Andrade had a goal and Tony Espinosa had three saves.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Salt Fork 2, Urbana University 0
URBANA — The Salt fork volleyball team started the season on Tuesday with a 25-18, 25-17 win over Urbana University High.
Olivia Birge had seven kills and two aces for the Storm, who will host Heritage today.
PBL 2, Hoopeston Area 0
HOOPESTON — Coming off a season-opening win on Monday, the Hoopeston Area volleyball team tried to make it 2-0 against Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Tuesday.
The Cornjerkers took the loss to the Panthers 25-17, 25-19 to go to 1-1 on the season.
Hoopeston Area will return to action today against Attica.
Seeger 3, Fountain Central 0
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team picked up its first Wabash River Conference win of the season against Fountain Central 25-14, 25-22, 25-15.
Paige Laffoon had 12 kills and nine digs for the Patriots while Riley Shrader had 10 kills and nine digs and Sophia Ashby had 26 assists, seven kills and 13 digs.
Larissa Bowers had six kills for the Mustangs, while Lillie Fishero had 12 assists and Jerzi Hershberger had 24 digs.
The Patriots will host Crawfordsville today, while the Mustangs will travel to Schlarman Academy today.
Covington 3, West Vigo 0
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team made quick work of West Vigo on Tuesday with a 25-6, 25-10, 25-13 win.
Holly Linville had 12 kills and five aces for the Trojans, while Emma Taylor had 11 digs and three aces and Amber Cruser and Alex Sutherlin each had five kills.
Covington is 3-0 and will host Southmont today.
PROSPECT LEAGUE
Dans named to All-Star team
DANVILLE — Four Danville Dans were named to the East Conference Postseason All-Star Team.
First baseman Cooper McMurray, third baseman Keenan Taylor, catcher Angelo Peraza and pitcher Jake Leger were named to the team.
McMurray hit .343 with five home runs and 34 RBIs, while Taylor hit .333 with 66 hits, four home runs and 49 RBIs, Peraza hit .328 with four home runs and 16 RBIs and Leger was 4-2 with a 3.48 ERA and a league-high nine saves.
LOCAL GOLF
DCC reports holes in one
DANVILLE — The Danville Country Club announced some hole in ones at the course recently.
On Aug. 8, Kyle Girton used a pitching wedge to get one on the 132 yard hole No. 8 and it was witnessed by Kyle Girton and Derek Girton.
On Aug. 21, Bob Reese used an 8-iron to score one on the 123-yard No. 15 hole with Greg Acton witnessing the shot.
