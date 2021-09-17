MORTON — The Danville girls tennis team made a successful stop on the road to the Dunlap Invitational on Friday.
The Vikings were able to beat Morton 4-2 in a warm-up for today's tournament.
In singles, Lexi Ellis and Brooklyn Behrens won for Danville, while the doubles teams of Josie Hotsinpiller, Ava Towne and Reese Rundle and CiCi Brown also won.
After the invitational, the Vikings will play Champaign Centennial on Tuesday.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Salt Fork 207, Hoopeston Area 228
DANVILLE — The Salt Fork boys golf team beat out Hoopeston Area 207-228 at Harrison Park Golf Course on Thursday.
Hunter Wantland took medalist honors with a 43 for the Storm, while Amelia Birge had a 50, Sam Pearman had a 55 and Brant Hackman added a 59,
Wyatt Eisenmann had a 47 for the Cornjerkers, while Trevor Swartz had a 55, Kylie Brown had a 62 and Brian Armstrong scored a 64.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
GRFW 3, First Baptist 1
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville boys soccer team won their fourth game in a row as it beat out First Baptist 3-1 on Thursday.
Luke Barney had two goals for the Buffaloes, while Zander Hughes had a goal and a assist and Eli Davis had five saves in goal.
BHRA 5, Iroquois West 3
BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys soccer team defeated Iroquois West 5-3 on Thursday.
Ethan Tutwiler and Hayden Rice each had two goals for the Blue Devils, while Abran Arivzu had a goal and Liam Oxendine had two assists.
Garrett Huls had 15 saves in goal for BHRA, who is 5-5 and 3-2 in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
Salt Fork 7, Watseka 0
HOOPESTON — Even with a few starters out, the Hoopeston Area boys soccer team still cruised past Watseka 7-0 on Thursday.
Isaias Diaz and Talen Gredy each had two goals for the Cornjerkers, while Owen Crase, Ben Brown and Preston Van DeVeer each had one goal. Gredy and Diaz each had one assist and Phoenix Webber had an assist.
The Cornjerkers are 10-4-1 overall and 7-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference play and will travel to Unity on Monday.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Covington 4, N. Putnam 0
ROACHDALE, Ind. — Isabella Lynch got the first hat trick in the history of the Covington girls soccer program as the Trojans beat North Putnam 4-0 on Wednesday.
Lexi Slider scored the only goal of the first half for Covington, while Lynch did the rest in the second half. Emliy Holycross had two assists, while Eliza Holycross and Bernadette Goeppner each had one assist.
Karma Kingery had seven saves in goal for the Trojans, who will face South Vermillion on Monday.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Seeger 4, N. Montgomery 1
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Patriots' doubles teams of Drew Holland and Caleb Edwards and Nick Turner and Kaiden Peterson won as Seeger won on Thursday.
Christian Holland and Dylan Walters won in singles for the Patriots, who will be part of the Frankfort Hot Dog Invitational today.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Westville 2, Geo-RF 0
GEORGETOWN — The Westville softball team defeated Georgetown-Ridge Farm 25-6, 25-19 on Thursday.
Jasmyn Meeker had six kills for the Tigers, while Rylee Jones had seven aces and four digs, Ella Miller had four digs and three kills, Hadley Cox had eight assists and eight digs and Lydia Gondzur had five assists.
The Tigers will face Cissna Park on Tuesday.
Salt Fork 2, Chrisman 1
CHRISMAN — The Salt Fork volleyball team beat out Chrisman 25-16, 23-25, 25-18 on Thursday.
Olivia Birge had six aces for the Storm, who will travel to Danville on Monday.
Hoopeston Area 2, Urbana University 0
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area volleyball team returned home and beat Urbana University 25-22, 25-16.
Bre Crose had six kills and five aces for the Cornjerkers, while Logan Watson had five kills and Kaitlynn Lange had four kills.
Hoopeston Area will host Judah Christian on Monday.
SPHL HOCKEY
Atkins signs with Bobcats
DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Bobcats brought a little bit of the past back to town on Friday with the signing of Mitch Atkins to a Training Camp agreement.
Atkins played for the Danville Dashers in the 2019-20 season and had 18 goals and 25 assists in 33 games, He played in the Covid-shortened 2021 season with the Elmira Enforcers and had 17 points in 21 games.
